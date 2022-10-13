Watch: The Undertaker and Michelle McCool Do the Tortilla Challenge!

A recent social media post by Michelle McCool shows the legend The Undertaker partaking in the famous Tortilla Challenge.

Throughout his career, The Phenom wore black and barely spoke to the media, keeping his in-ring persona intact. But, since retiring in 2020, he has become more candid during his interviews and does stuff like a normal retired person.

Taker now makes more public appearances and speaks out of character whenever he appears on any show. In fact, a recent social media post shows him doing the famous Tortilla Challenge.

Married to former WWE Women’s champion, Michelle McCool, The Undertaker is setting his marriage goals right. The power couple of WWE has two daughters and appears to be having fun parenthood.

Michelle McCool shares a video doing the Tortilla Challenge with The Undertaker

For around three decades, The Undertaker maintained his kayfabe and never let his real nature come out in public. However, McCool’s recent Instagram post shows The Deadman also has a funny side. A video clip shared by Michelle McCool shows The Undertaker partaking in a famous TikTok trend and their daughter laughing in the background.

The viral game is called Tortilla Challenge and it needs two participants. Both fill their mouths with water and play rock, paper, scissors. The winner slaps the other with a tortilla but the game does not end there. Both continue playing until one of them spits the water out. The one who holds water for a longer period wins.

So, on their daughter’s demand, The Undertaker and Michelle McCool played the game until one of the tortillas got very small. In the caption, McCool wrote that after six minutes, instead of a tortilla, it was The Undertaker’s palm that hit her. The video shows McCool finally spitting water but The Undertaker trying his best to hold it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool)

The Undertaker hung up his wrestling boots after a memorable Boneyard Match

The last few years of The Undertaker’s in-ring career were not as good as he wanted them to be. First, when he faced John Cena at WrestleMania 35, he was having hip issues. That led to him missing the 2019 Show of Shows. However, The Phenom came back strong and delivered an outstanding last performance in 2020.

At WrestleMania 36, the last time The Undertaker wrestled, he faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. The Deadman’s farewell performance was a cinematic match and it lived up to expectations. Thanks to Taker and stars like AJ and The Good Brothers, the execution of the match was perfect.

The Hall of Famer has dedicated most of his life to the ring and the WWE universe. By the end of his career, despite his body giving up, The Undertaker still gave his best. It’s good to see The Phenom happy and finally enjoying his life away from the squared circle.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.