WWE News and Rumors: Is Roman Reigns Going to Break From WWE After WrestleMania 39?

Since his WWE debut, Roman Reigns has been prominent on WWE television. However, in the last three years he has been the backbone of WWE’s weekly programming. The show is built around him. He has been the champion for almost 1000 days and has been part of several significant storylines non-stop. This, though, could come to an end soon following WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. If he comes out of the match staring at the lights, it seems that it will be a while before fans see him on TV again.

Is Roman Reigns going to break from WWE after WrestleMania 39?

According to a report from WrestleVotes, there have long been discussions within the WWE regarding giving Roman Reigns a break. However, plans are constantly changing. Although, if Reigns does drop the title at WrestleMania 39, he will be given a significant time away from the promotion.

He may likely be given a month’s break or even longer until a major show requires his presence. The report stated that the Tribal Chief may even be gone until SummerSlam!

“I can imagine there’s probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there’s a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He’ll be away for a little bit.”

The report adds that Reigns will still be the biggest star in the company even without the titles on his shoulders. He will continue to be booked on every major PPV even without being the champion.

However, all of this is contingent to when he does lose the title, which at the moment is still uncertain.

Adding to this: I’m told this is contingent on if / when Reigns eventually loses the titles. As of now, those plans are not certain. https://t.co/ZhVALxMdst — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 21, 2023

Roman Reigns is close to reaching 1000 days as Universal Champion

Before the pandemic forced a global lockdown, Roman Reigns was scheduled to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. Reigns decided to withdraw from the match following to keep his family safe and was replaced by Braun Strowman instead.

Roman Reigns made his WWE return later that year at SummerSlam where he stated his intent right off the bat by attacking Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after their Universal Championship match.

He then went on to win the title by pinning Strowman in a triple threat match. He has since been the champion and is now closing in on 1000 days as champion.

Reigns has overcome the likes of Goldberg, John Cena, Brock Lesnar and many more to retain his title in the 2+ years he has held the title.

Many believe that Cody Rhodes may topple the Tribal Chief this year. However, he is only a little over two months away from reaching the milestone.

While one can argue that this milestone should not affect the story they’ve been telling, it is also hard to imagine any other WWE superstar coming close to this record again in the distant future.

With this backdrop, it will be interesting to see what the WWE has planned up their sleeves and what direction they go in.

