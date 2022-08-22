“THIS JABRONI LOOK LIKE HE SELL EXPIRED BOTTLES” – WWE Hall of Famer mocks Andrew Tate on Twitter

While WWE Hall of Famer pokes fun at the former kickboxer Andrew Tate on Twitter another WWE legend paraphrases Tate on social media.

Former American-British kickboxer Andrew Tate has gained popularity on social media for his contentious views. His debates with the internet celebrity and Twitch star and xQc have been making rounds on social media. According to Hasan, Andrew Tate is one of the most searched people on the internet today. Tate is famous for his various sources of income. Reportedly, Andrew and his brother Tristan made millions using webcam girls selling sob stories to desperate men.

Apart from appearing on podcasts and debates, Andrew runs an online academy that is known as Hustler’s University where he gives lessons on crypto trading. While the 35-year-old has a lot of followers, he also has enough people that despise him. On 7th August, Tate took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the WWE legend The Rock claiming that he used Tate’s quote.

The paraphrased quote by The Rock was as follows: “The person who goes to the gym every single day regardless of how they feel will always beat the person who goes to the gym when they feel like going to the gym.”

Tate’s ideas have taken a shine to The Great One and many other fans. However, there is a bevy of Andrew Tate haters that have said unpleasant things about him on Twitter.

Andrew Tate takes flak from WWE Hall of Famer

A long-time rival of Hulk Hogan, The Iron Sheik joined the bevy of Tate haters to take shots at him. Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri aka “The Iron Sheik” took to Twitter to poke fun at Tate’s appearance. The Sheik thinks Andrew looks like someone who sells expired perfume bottles to men.

THIS JABRONI LOOK LIKE HE SELL THE EXPIRED BOTTLES OF THE DRAKKAR NOIR https://t.co/m3BIXXBqeP — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 11, 2022

WHO IS THIS? Wrong answers only! pic.twitter.com/81baJ8GxSj — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) August 10, 2022

He owns the shell station at the corner. Every time you go inside he’s on FaceTime and never even makes eye contact with you during your transaction. — Pook (@PookPookPook_) August 11, 2022

The guy you get when you can’t get The Rock. — BobbyC (@YeahMyBad) August 11, 2022

After his tweet, Twitter users had a field day and a picture of Tate circulated on Twitter that was entitled “wrong answers only”. Tate’s relationship with Twitter has been tumultuous in the past as Twitter had blocked all three of his accounts due to his controversial views. Tate later made another account for a Bugatti promotion. However, the account was blocked once again. Now, it’s as if Twitter has forbidden Tate from having an account on the platform.