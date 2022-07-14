“I thought he was a great talent” – Kurt Angle was surprised to know about the release of former WWE Superstar

6 time World Champion Kurt Angle expressed surprise over the release of former WWE Superstar. Kurt felt that the superstar was a great talent.

Before the happening of NXT and NXT 2.0, WWE had a different method of finding the superstars of the future. Back in the day, WWE used to have Tough Enough and Divas Search to find the next big thing in sports entertainment.

The released superstar-about whom Kurt Angle expressed his views is none other than Daniel Puder. He was the winner of the fourth season of Tough Enough. The wrestler was also featured on SmackDown. But, he failed to make an impact there. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the 6 times World Champion Kurt spoke about Puder’s release from the company of WWE.

Kurt Angle was surprised to know the release of former WWE Superstar

“I thought he had a bright future. I mean, he won Tough Enough. You know, he picked up on it very quickly. I was surprised that his career didn’t last as long as I thought it would, unfortunately for him, but I thought he was a great talent. I think that he did really well in Tough Enough and I thought he had a bright future,” said Kurt.

Daniel Puder was destined for great things in his sports-entertainment career. It was that time when every wrestler wanted to make a name for themselves and the locker room was filled with tough crowds. It was the year 2004 when during a segment involving the Hall of Famer and the contestants of Tough Enough. Puder decided to “shoot” Kurt to show off his MMA background. Puder put Angle in a kimura lock and came close to breaking his arm.

Daniel was further punished for his actions. The punishment was announced by a group of veterans including Eddie Guerrero and Hardcore Holly at the Royal Rumble in 2005. The same year Daniel Puder made an exit from the company of WWE. Puder had revealed that the incident that took place between him and Kurt Angle cost him his entire career. But Puder also has said that he has no hard feelings about it.