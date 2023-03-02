Recently Engaged Sonya Deville Was Reportedly Arrested For Carrying Firearm In Her Car

Fans haven’t seen Sonya Deville on WWE TV since the February 10, episode of SmackDown Live. Though her name has been trending on the Internet because of her recent engagement with Toni Cassano. Last Thursday, the SmackDown star took to social media and shared the news with her fans. However, in the midst of this lovely real-life phase, the 29-year-old WWE star had a little hiccup lately. Sonya Deville was arrested in New Jersey last month.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, through his Twitter handle, shared the news recently. In a series of posts, Sapp provided some key details about the whole matter.

Sonya Deville was apparently arrested for traveling with an illegal firearm

Sonya Deville was arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey (NJ) for carrying a handgun without a permit in her car. According to reports, the incident took place on February 19, last month. Although the WWE superstar has a permit to carry a firearm in Florida, that’s not valid in New Jersey.

In his report, Sapp noted Soyna was in NJ celebrating with her fiancée before a handgun was discovered in her vehicle. When the police arrived on the scene, Sonya Deville was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful weapon possession.

As to how WWE has reacted, there is reportedly no heat on Sonya Deville for getting arrested. Sapp noted that the official understands why she has been carrying a weapon with her.

Currently, the SmackDown Star is in the process of getting the case thrown out. Though she is due to appear in court for a hearing later this month.

The SmackDown Star has been an owning the weapon since the stalker/home invasion incident a few years ago

In 2020, Sonya Deville faced a horrifying incident in her own home. A man named Philip A. Thomas broke into her house at midnight with the intention of kidnap. Obsessed with the WWE superstar, Philip was plotting the whole thing for over 8 months. In fact, he had been stalking Sonya for years on social media.

Luckily, Sonya and her friend Mandy Rose got out and called 911 immediately. When the police arrived, the man was still in the house but was arrested eventually. After the whole incident, the WWE superstar got herself a legal firearm with the help of a judge.

Nevertheless, as of now, there has been no statement from Sonya Deville regarding the whole incident. Though WWE has advertised her for a match against SmackDown Women’s Champion later this month. Deville will be facing Charlotte Flair at Madison Square Garden in a live event on March 12.

