“It didn’t hurt Seth at all” – WWE Hall of Famer says Seth Rollins is made by Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about the equation between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. He said Seth Rollins is made by Cody Rhodes.

The tussle between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes always carries huge expectations and a fan following. Both the wrestlers always fight their life out whenever they get to face each other. The skills they bring in the ring always ensure a nail-biting finish to the contest.

While on the one side where Cody is having a great run in the company of WWE since his comeback at the same time Seth Rollins has unified the titles of WWE after his charismatic win over Brock Lesnar. Thus, currently, both the wrestlers are having a dream run in their wrestling careers.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair appeared on the To Be The Man podcast. On the show, Ric discussed the recently conducted match between Cody and Rollins. The likes of Rollins faced a third straight defeat against the comeback wrestler Cody Rhodes.

The story of the recently conducted match revolved around The American Nightmare’s torn pectoral tendon, which is due to requiring surgery.

WWE Hall of Famer says Seth Rollins is made by Cody Rhodes

Speaking about the heroics Cody performed even after being injured Ric said that Cody Rhodes made Seth Rollins on the day of the match.

The legend also said that it might not have hurt Rollins to end up on the losing side. Speaking about the injured Cody Rhodes, Ric said that the injury could keep him out of action for the next three to four months. Cody Rhodes is set to undergo surgery earlier in the next week.

“He [Rhodes] made Seth Rollins last night more than Seth ever has since he’s been in the company,” Flair said. “It didn’t hurt Seth at all to lose. Going into this Monday night, they had to have a plan. He could be out three or four months with that,” said Ric Flair on the show.

Speaking about the straight losses of Seth to Rhodes Ric Flair said that he had put a lot of heat on himself in the recently concluded match. Ric said that it is the most he has seen Seth put on himself. He further said that is all because of Cody.

Rollins’ feud with Rhodes looked to be over when the two men shook hands during an in-ring segment on RAW. Moments later, the former Shield member returned from the backstage area to attack his rival from behind with a sledgehammer. Cody was left injured in the ring with him deciding not to take the help of WWE medical persona to walk away.