“She’s got more muscles than Seth Rollins” – WWE Hall of Famer says Serena Williams looks stronger than Seth Rollins

WWE Hall of Famer believes that tennis star Serena Williams is stronger-looking than ninety per cent of professional wrestlers including Seth Rollins.

Serena Williams is a renowned personality from the tennis arena. The athlete has been shining in the world of tennis for the previous two decades. Not only in the tennis court but the athlete has been gaining limelight even in the court of WWE. The athleticism and achievements of the tennis star had captured the attention of Stephanie McMahon who had said in the year 2019 that she would “kill” to have Serena Williams in the rings.

‘She’s got more muscles than Seth Rollins’ got’

Describing the modern-day wrestlers as “wimps”, the former Hall of Famer Tony Atlas believes that tennis superstar Serena Williams is stronger-looking than Seth Rollins. He went on to add that she was bigger than ninety per cent of professional wrestlers of the present date. Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, Tony Atlas said that he isn’t surprised by the comments what The Undertaker had made as the comments were true. Further, the former Hall of Famer took a dig at Seth Rollins by stating that the tennis star has more muscles than him. The dig created a spark among the audience of WWE.

“No [not surprised by The Undertaker’s comments] because it’s true. He loves the business. He watched the business die with a bunch of guys that… Okay, Serena Williams. Serena Williams is bigger and stronger-looking than 90 per cent of pro wrestlers. She’s a tennis player, for God’s sake. She’s got more muscles than Seth Rollins’ got. Now, how can a tennis player be more muscular than a pro wrestler?” said Tony Atlas.

Speaking about The undertaker, Tony Atlas said that he supports the opinion of The Deadman that the present-day wrestlers are very much sensitive. Tony Atlas also said that he has made similar remarks himself “one thousand and one times” in recent years. A lot of wrestlers had reacted to the comment of The Undertaker and one of them being Roman Reigns who had opposed the ‘soft’ comment of the legend.

On the other hand, Seth Rollins is one of the cornerstone wrestlers who hardly makes any appearance professional wrestling world. The wrestler and Becky Lynch became the parents of their first child in the year 2020. Since then the wrestler has appeared only once in the WWE arena during the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble when he participated in the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

