Backstage news on weather Brock Lesnar will retire from in-ring competition

After losing to Roman Reigns in the last man standing match, fans speculate about Brock Lesnar’s retirement. Rumors were laid to rest.

SummerSlam’s pay-per-view event marked the end of Brock Lesnar‘s and Roman Reigns‘ rivalry. The duo has finally capped off their legendary feud in one of the most innovative and grueling matches ever seen. The Last Man Standing match was full of surprises right from the gate. The Beast Incarnate did the unprecedented by driving a tractor towards the ring.

He then proceeded to introduce himself as the “big a** country boy” who was going to “kick Roman Reign’s ass”. Both superstars brought their absolute best to the table and entertained the sold-out arena. During the match, Brock had to tackle The Usos to get his hands on the Tribal Chief. Fans even witnessed Paul Heyman take an F5 on the announce table. The biggest highlight of the match was when Brock did the unthinkable by using the tractor to lift one corner of the ring 15 feet high leaving it lopsided.

Battered. Bruised. Beaten. But he is still leaving with his hat. There will never be another Brock Lesnar! 👏#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/bBl1PmdJ2S — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 31, 2022

After constantly battling back and forth, the match concluded when Roman Reigns and The Usos buried Brock Lesnar under a barricade, steel chairs, and ring steps. Roman emerged as the “last man standing” retaining his WWE Undisputed titles.

After the match, Brock Lesnar climbed back to the corner of the ring that was elevated and donned his cowboy hat. Lesnar’s hat tip led the fans to speculate if he’d retire from in-ring competition.

Fans effusively cheered Lesnar as he made his way back out of the ring.

Will Brock Lesnar retire from the in-ring competition?

After learning that Vince McMahon had retired from all roles in the WWE, Brock Lesnar was furious backstage and left the arena irate on a recent episode of SmackDown.

He was later convinced to return the same night by the WWE. Lesnar has previously expressed that he thinks highly of Vince and considers him to be a “father figure”. So after having accomplished everything, was Roman Reigns the final chapter for Brock Lesnar?

World Wrestling Entertainment returns to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena with @WWE Day 1 on Sunday, Jan 1st, NEW YEARS DAY! See your Favorite Superstars from Monday Night RAW & Friday Night Smackdown compete at the 1st Premium Live Event of the New Year! 🔗: https://t.co/5XMrpyXAC8 pic.twitter.com/SG2a3bULKO — State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) July 30, 2022

Atlanta’s State Farm Arena’s recent tweet proved that Brock is far from retiring from in-ring competition. Lesnar is the face of the poster for the Day 1 premium live event which will be WWE’s first show in 2023. However, Lesnar is not booked to show up on the upcoming major PPV events such as The Clash at the Castle. Lesnar may still make sporadic appearances like before.