Is Roman Reigns the new Brock Lesnar?

Now That Roman Reigns has achieved it all in the WWE, he will be supposedly added to the list of part time superstars like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar always comes full circle as the two have had main event matches back and forth. In total, Brock and Roman have faced each other 7 times out of which Roman has won 4 matches. Currently Roman is one up against Brock.

They had their riveting Wrestlemania match recently that was won by Reigns who then became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. “The Head of the Table” is at the pinnacle of his career. One of the biggest achievements of his career besides defeating Brock was beating the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33.

With having nothing else to accomplish and his career thriving, it kind of begs the question. Is WWE turning Roman Reigns into a new Brock Lesnar?

Brock and Roman are alike yet different

Both men have had great careers in their own right. But can we compare their careers? Brock entered the business early in 2002 on account of having a wrestling background in college.

Brock Lesnar was brought to the WWE as ‘The Next Big Thing’ because of his sheer size and unmatched athleticism. Lesnar in his prime was introduced as an upper-card superstar. ‘The conqueror’ has left nothing but destruction in his path since his debut, hiatus, and return to the WWE.

After winning the World title multiple times and defeating big names in the company like Goldberg, The Rock, The Undertaker, John Cena, and more, it seemed as if Lesnar had nothing left to prove but hold until he collided with Roman Reigns. Their last match is where the fans got to see the passing of the torch.

According to recent reports, Roman Reigns’ appearance on the show will become sporadic although he is the ‘main guy’ on the roster. Much like Brock Lesnar, Roman will do fewer dates.

Wrestling Observer Dave Metzel believes that the idea behind limiting Roman’s appearance is to get the fans clamoring for him. Showing up occasionally or by surprise will get Roman Reigns thunderous reactions from the fans. WWE has used Brock Lesnar and Goldberg the same way.

He said:

“It seems the idea now is to try and make Reigns into a new Lesnar, a guy who beats everyone and is portrayed at a level of his own, while he only works limited dates.”

On a recent House show on Saturday night in Trenton, Roman Reigns hinted at taking a break which shocked the fans. We don’t know if Roman has other ventures to pursue. However, we do know that Roman will be involved in the highly-anticipated matches on bigger events like Brock Lesnar.

