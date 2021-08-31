Major Update on Adam Cole and WWE’s contract negotiations. The NXT Triple Crown Champion’s contract with the WWE recently came to an end.

Adam Cole’s time with the WWE was scheduled to originally end back in early July following NXT: The Great American Bash. However, he signed a short extension in order to face and put over Kyle O’Reilly in the recently concluded TakeOver 36.

It was reported that the WWE tried to get him to negotiate a new contract with Vince McMahon even supposedly taking a liking to Cole on a personal level. There were talks of WWE wanting him on the main roster. It appears we now have definitive word on his future with the company.

According to Fightful Select, Adam Cole is no longer with the WWE. He has not re-signed with WWE after his contract extension came up last Friday on August 27, 2021. They also confirmed that contrary to many reports, the former NXT Champion was not backstage at SmackDown this past Friday, nor was he meeting Vince McMahon.

According to PWInsider, WWE sent out a mass email to inform everyone that Adam Cole is no longer under contract. It’s now confirmed that Cole is no longer with the company, and is a free agent.

Cole signed with the WWE back in August 2017. During his glittering stay with the company, Cole won the NXT Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship once each. He was also the inaugural NXT North American Champion making him the second NXT Triple Crown Champion.

He also won the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Kyle O’Reilly, and won 7 NXT Year-End Awards in 2019 and 2020. Cole’s NXT title reign lasted 403 days! Making it the longest NXT Title reign.

