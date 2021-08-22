RKBro beat AJ Styles and Omos to clinch RAW Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam. This is Randy Orton and Matt Riddle’s first title reign together.

WWE SummerSlam 2021 saw the much loved RKBro storyline come to its head with the pair winning their first tag team championship. They faced AJ Styles and Omos at the biggest party of the summer and overcame the champions to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

The match began with Orton and Styles sharing the ring. The Viper managed to keep proceedings under control much to the frustration of the Phenomenal One. Styles tagged Omos in who faced off with Riddle before taking charge of the situation himself.

Omos then tagged Styles in who worked Riddle in the middle of the ring. He landed an assisted tornado DDT to Riddle for a 2 count. Styles continued to work Riddle over before the former United States Champion managed to get free. However, Styles thwarted his attempt to tag Orton in.

Riddle managed to get Styles with a knee to his face and found Orton for the hot tag. Orton struck Styles with a powerslam and a second rope draping DDT. However, Omos managed to prevent Styles from getting hit by an RKO.



Riddle sent Omos face first into the ring post and Orton avoided a Phenomenal Forearm to finally land the RKO and win the RAW Tag Team Championships.



