“Big Show walked in on us”- WWE legend’s wife remembers being walked in on while having s*x with her husband backstage

Randy Orton’s wife Kim Orton told a hilarious story about being walked in on by The Big Show when the couple was having s*x in Madison Square Garden.

WWE is beyond the action that happens in the ring. The backstage drama is what builds up a story that is later told in the ring. One of the most interesting things about pro wrestling that keeps the fans hooked is the storylines. Sometimes, some of the drama which is not a part of the script slips out even if the cameras weren’t rolling.

WWE legend Randy Orton’s wife Kim Orton recently told a true story on The Wives of Wrestling podcast that wasn’t a part of the script but was typical of pro wrestling. In 2013, on the Christmas day episode of Monday Night Raw, The World’s Largest Athlete Big Show embarrassingly walked in on Randy and Kim while they were having a private moment backstage.

“Big Show walked in on us in Madison Square Garden,” Kim Orton revealed. “He told us the room to go in. A security guard walked in on us. That’s when he had both titles. New, fresh love. There’s nothing better, we’re showing Christ our love.” said Kim.

According to Kim, those were the earliest days of their relationship. The Viper wasn’t only the Undisputed Champion at the time, he also was a passionate Romeo. Funnily enough, The real-life Big Show is exactly how he is on-screen, always at the wrong place and at the wrong time. The Giant caught the WWE Champion Randy having celebratory s*x with his future wife in Madison Square Garden.

What is Randy’s current status in the WWE?

The fourteen-time World Champion is currently out of action due to a back injury. The Viper was last seen on TV on an episode of SmackDown on May 20th. His absence explains why his tag team partner Matt Riddle recently joined forces with Bobby Lashley. The duo lost against the Usos in a World Tag Team Unification matchup. After the match, Randy was jumped by The Usos and The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns who put Randy on the shelf.