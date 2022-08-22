“I just walked out!” – WWE Star Randy Orton had a hilarious reaction to female star who showed him an explicit video!

WWE Superstar Randy Orton had a hilarious reaction when a female star of WWE showed him an explicit video.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton had quite a reaction when he was shown an explicit video of a women’s WWE superstar. The explicit video featured a guy the women’s wrestler was dating at the time. The incident was revealed by the female wrestler on a podcast show by Kim Orton and Giovanna Angle. Kim Orton and Giovanna Angle’s Wives Of Wrestling podcast is quite popular among the WWE Universe. The duo regularly shares interesting stories about Orton, Kurt Angle, and other WWE Superstars on their podcasts.

The hilarious reaction given by the Viper, Randy Orton to the female wrestler is none other than the former WWE Superstar Nia Jax. The Viper shares some history with Nia Jax when it comes to in-ring competition. Back in 2019, Jax entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match after attacking R-Truth. She dominated the male superstars for a while before Orton, Rey Mysterio, and Dolph Ziggler teamed up to put her down to a loud pop. Orton finished her off with a devastating RKO.

Nia recently appeared on the Wives Of Wrestling podcast. During the chat, Kim Orton shared a hilarious story featuring Jax and her husband Randy. Speaking about it she said that Randy was ready to walk out. Then Jax shows her the video of some guy she’s dating. Describing the Viper’s reaction to the video she said he didn’t know what to do with it and just walked out.

“He goes, ‘I’m in Gorrila, and I’m ready to walk out. and this girl (Jax) shows me this [explicit] video of some guy she’s dating.’ And I’m like, ‘No, she didn’t!’ He goes, ‘Yes, she did! I didn’t know what to do with it, and I just walked out!'”

Jax has previously spoken in detail about the RKO spot in the Royal Rumble match. A while ago, she revealed Kim Orton’s reaction to the spot while answering fan questions on Instagram. Jax had said that shortly after that moment Kim Orton was yelling at her. Writing on the social media platform Instagram Jax stated that that is what one will get for messing with her husband.

“Shortly after this moment, Kim Orton was yelling at me, ‘That’s what you get for messing with my husband, still love you, Nia,'” wrote Jax on Instagram.