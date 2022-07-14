The Big Show lists out his top 3 strongest superstars in the WWE

The Big Show reveals who he thinks are the strongest superstars in the WWE when it comes to strength and stability.

In 2016, the dinner table was set for WWE’s three renowned monsters who had interesting conversations recalling the past events. Big Show, Mark Henry, and Kane are true pioneers of WWE who have contributed hugely to its success. At one point, Big Show held court about who he thinks are the strongest superstars that he’s been in the ring with. Without hesitation, Big Show said, “My tops are Mark Henry, John Cena, and Kane,” he said, adding: “Not just because he [Kane] is sitting here.”

The Giant made it clear that when it comes to strength, there are a lot of guys who could pick him up and throw him. However, there were very few who could lift him and stay stable while having him suspended.

Show’s first pick came as no surprise. Mark Henry’s in-ring moniker “The World’s Strongest Man” is no misnomer. With a background in powerlifting, Mark Henry is genuinely a strongman.

In 2002, Henry competed in the Olympic games winning the title of “The World’s Strongest Man” at the Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic. Henry’s presence in the ring cannot be taken lightly. Almost every aspect of his character in the ring is fitting in real life.

From his entrance music to maneuvering “The World’s Strongest Slam” with authority, Henry is pound for pound the strongest man in the business.

What surprised the viewers is that there was no mention of other huge superstars like Brock Lesnar or Goldberg who have also shared the ring with the Big Show. Instead, The Big Show regarded John Cena and Kane to be stronger in terms of strength and stability.

The 7-foot giant is more than qualified to argue this point as he is one of the largest superstars to step between the ropes after Andre the Giant.

When he spoke about Kane, he recalled how Kane once lifted him and toyed with him by not slamming him soon. Show remembered how Kane laughed under his mask and held Big Show hanging on his shoulder. Kane jested “ I guess you ain’t much of a giant now, huh buddy?”

When Show spoke about Cena, he made it sound like Cena picked him up so effortlessly as if he picked up a baby.

“And then with Cena, when he picks me up for the AA I can order a pizza, call out for food. He is so strong and stable, I’m like oh man this is awesome.”

The other two legends were not surprised when Cena made Show’s list. John Cena has a reputation for his insane beastly strength. He has showcased his immense strength in the ring multiple times in his career.

How strong is John Cena?

John Cena is too strong for a man who weighs 240-250 pounds. He has clashed with many other monsters other than The Big Show that this business has to offer. He also is regarded as a pioneer of wrestling who is one of the safest wrestlers one can work with.

John Cena is trustworthy in the ring. In pro wrestling, when two competitors work together, the first thing they have to have is faith in each other. Whether it is catching a wrestler to help break his fall or lifting a wrestler and executing the move safely, the wrestlers can only make it work if they see eye to eye.

John Cena has AA’d many superstars with very large frames in his career. Some of whom are Rikishi, Braun Strowman, and The Great Khali. His iconic display of superhuman strength was when he picked up The Big Show and Edge on top of each other and set them up for AA at Wrestlemania 25.

To this day, besides being a consummate professional in his career, John continues to stay true and dedicated to his workouts in the weight room.