Billy Corgan regrets letting Vince McMahon purchase $4 million worth assets of a famous wrestling promotion

The President of NWA, Billy Corgan has stated recently stated that he regrets letting the former Boss of WWE, Vince McMahon purchases the assets of World Championship Wrestling (WCW). World Championship Wrestling (WCW) Monday Nitro was involved in a rating war opposite WWF (now WWE) Monday Night RAW that lasted from September 4, 1995, to March 26, 2001.

The war was dominated by World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in the initial stages. But with the passage of time, the company of WWF made a stronger comeback as the tide shifted towards the Vince McMahon-led company due to its rebranding into the Attitude Era.

The company of WCW had to face a financial crisis during the mid-90s. It was due to the hiring binge that happened during the period. The final nail came when Time Warner merged with America Online (AOL). AOL Time Warner later sold WCW’s assets to Vince McMahon and ended the Monday Night Wars.

The President of NWA, Billy Corgan recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show. The NWA President stated that he wished he had gotten more involved in the WCW sale. He said that he looks back and wishes that he should have been a little more involved in the WCW sale. Reminding that Vince bought it for $4 million. Billy said that even though he would lose in any bidding war against the WWE Boss but he would have been very interested in that if it was for sale for that cheap.

Further speaking Billy said that he just didn’t realize it was that cheap for sale. Billy further added that the thinks it’s a bit of a crime, that WCW has never been revived. The President cleared that he said the aforesaid statement in a gentle manner. Corgan further said that he regrets buying the product as he was a fan of that product.

