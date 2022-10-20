Bobby Lashley Left WWE in 2008 Because of ‘Evil’ WWE Employee!

Jul 18, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA;Bobby Lashley (black trunks) with MVP (suit) battles Kofi Kingston (purple pants) for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Discussing the reason why former WWE CEO Vince McMahon decided to release Bobby Lashley in 2008 despite giving him a huge push.

It’s a well-known fact that Vince McMahon backed WWE superstars that were bigger in size and had a larger-than-life persona. Then, why did he let Bobby Lashley go in 2008?

Bobby Lashley signed with WWE in 2005 and within two years, he became a top superstar in the company. He won the ECW championship, feuded with John Cena and Vince McMahon, and featured in the famous Battle of the Billionaires in 2007. However, a year later, he was released from the company while he was recovering from an injury.

Legends like “Hardcore Icon” The Sandman say that Lashley was not happy with his WrestleMania 23 pay. He took the matter to Mr. McMahon which eventually led to his WWE departure. It appears that the reason was a hoax as Bobby Lashley totally rejected that recently.

Bobby Lashley left WWE in 2008 because of his then-girlfriend

Before deciding to quit WWE, Lashley wrestled John Cena at The Great American Bash in 2007 where he suffered an injury. He was on a great push and was expected to return soon. But in the meantime, his then-girlfriend Kristal Marshall was released from the company. The reason was that she refused to go ahead with the proposed storyline by WWE.

It is widely believed to be the main reason that triggered The Almighty. It was reported that Lashley was unhappy with the way his girlfriend was released. So, he asked Vince for his release which he was granted.

However, more than Vince McMahon, Bobby Lashley has issues with WWE employee Michael Hayes. In fact, before his release, Lashley took to his website and announced his exit from WWE.

There, he indirectly pointed at Hayes by calling him an “Evil”, who has prevailed.

Hayes had a bad reputation and was often accused of being racist backstage. He somehow was also involved in Kristal’s release which became the reason that Bobby Lashley left WWE in 2008.

The Almighty destroyed Brock Lesnar on the recent episode of RAW

After having a successful time in TNA and UFC, Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE in 2018. The Almighty has had a great run so far as he is continuously being featured as a main eventer. In fact, he recently dismantled The Beast Incarnate on the recent episode of RAW.

After losing his US title on the season premiere of RAW, The Almighty, in the recent episode, was set for a face-off with Brock Lesnar, the one who cost him his title. But before Brock could enter the ring, Lashley attacked him and threw him all over the ringside like a toy. It was total chaos and everyone from the locker room had to get involved to stop that.

Both men are scheduled to face each other at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view. It is a match that Lashley has wanted ever since he returned to WWE. Let’s see how he fares against The Beast in Saudi Arabia next month.

