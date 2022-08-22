BREAKING: ‘It’s going to end soon,’ WWE Superstar Edge drops a hint of his retirement from wrestling in the near future

WWE Superstar Edge has recently dropped a hint about his retirement from professional wrestling in the near future.

WWE Superstar Edge has had a fantastic run in the company of WWE. The wrestler made his debut in the company of WWE in the year 1998. The wrestler’s association with the company has been close to two and a half decades. Edge opened up on his in-ring future in WWE as he prepares for a very special episode of RAW in Toronto, Canada.

The veteran star will face Damian Priest in front of his hometown fans on Monday. The superstar spoke to Bleacher Report ahead of the highly-anticipated match. During the conversation, the rated R superstar was asked about his views on retirement. Answering it the wrestler said that he does not have much time left as an active performer. The wrestler is currently enjoying a good song in the company of WWE. But going by his words it can be anticipated that the retirement of the wrestler is around the corner. The Ultimate Opportunist is thus making sure that he makes the most of the remaining days of his legendary career.

Speaking about the same the Rated R Superstar said that the run on his part has been one more layer on this cake that was already tasty anyway. Speaking about his current run in the company the wrestler said that he is enjoying and soaking in every moment with the complete realization that it’s going to end soon. The wrestler also said that the end is near and he is seeing it. He also added that the fact that the end is near makes him enjoy it more!

Further in the interview, the superstar opened up about his post-retirement plans. The wrestling world certainly did not anticipate seeing a 37-year-old Edge announce his retirement on the RAW episode of April 11, 2011. The former World Heavyweight champion was forced to hang up his wrestling boots due to a serious neck injury and stayed retired for nine years. The wrestler made a miraculous return to the sport in the year 2020. Edge stated that he originally wanted to end his career at 40 and had planned to devote the final three years of his career to helping younger talent.

“This run, I feel I’ve been able to do some of that. To me, that has been one more layer on this cake that was already tasty anyway,” stated Edge. “I am enjoying and soaking in every moment with the complete realization that it’s going to end soon. I know the end is in sight, and I can see it, and because of that, it makes me enjoy it more.”