“But how many people watch?” – WWE Hall of Famer believes that the Forbidden Door will not bring AEW any growth in its audience

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes that AEW will not witness the growth in its audience despite a major major pay-per-view.

On the recent episode of Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his comments on the opponent company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling. The wrestler talked about the major topic of AEW and NJPW announcing a major pay-per-view.

The major pay-per-view called Forbidden Door is been scheduled for the 26th of July in Chicago. Eric Bischoff expressed his views about the upcoming event. He said that it will not witness anything in major for the company of AEW. He further went on to say that the company of All Elite Wrestling will not witness the growth in its audience.

Eric further mentioned that the company of AEW is been doing such events time and again. He calledthe AEW internet wrestling community-centric. Eric said that the company is organizing Forbidden Door only to satisfy a group existing audience.

He further added that the company is doing a fantastic job in satisfying its existing audience. Eric further questioned the viewership rate of New Japan wrestling. He raised the question that how many in the US do watch New Japan wrestling on a weekly basis? The reason for the WWE Hall of Famer speaking about New Japan wrestling is that the company of AEW has planned the Forbidden Door on the 26th of July in association with NJPW.

Eric Bischoff believes that AEW will not grow

“They’re booking for internet wrestling fans more than they’re booking for the casual audience and I would venture to guess, and it’s just a guess, but they’re satisfying an audience that they already have. And they’re doing a phenomenal job of doing that but how many people watch New Japan wrestling? How many people watch the New Japan product on a weekly basis [in the US]?” Bischoff said.

He also questioned the association between AEW and New Japan wrestling. He said that how can the company of AEW is merging with a television property that’s only getting 200,000 viewers a week. Bischoff also said that even though he loves Japan and owns fond memories of working in that part of the world doesn’t mean it’s going to grow an audience.

” I’ve spent a lot of time in Japan. And have a lot of good memories and experiences working with New Japan,” said the Hall of Famer.

