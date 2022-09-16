“Can I get in there?” – Bobby Lashley recalls texting Vince McMahon about wrestling in MMA

Current WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley recently texted his former boss Mr. McMahon, asking his permission to work in MMA.

The current run of “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley is probably the best of his entire WWE career. Right now, the current US champion is one of the top babyfaces in the company. However, the 6′ 3″ 273 lb heavyweight is also an MMA freak and always desires to perform in the octagon. In fact, he once took the matter to Mr. McMahon backstage.

In his recent conversation with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the 2-time WWE champion opened up about his longing for the octagon. Lashley also shared a recent chat with his former boss talking about fighting in UFC.

Bobby Lashley was not allowed to perform in MMA

During the late 2000s, the Almighty wanted to wrestle both in WWE and MMA at the same time. He even talked to Mr. McMahon but the idea was rejected. Nonetheless, Bobby Lashley left WWE in 2008 and even wrestled in UFC. The current WWE superstar holds an impressive MMA record with 15 wins and just 2 losses.

However, talking to Fightful, Bobby Lashley confessed that he still loves mixed martial arts and always wants to perform there. Bobby Lashley candidly answered questions regarding his MMA career. He then shared a recent incident where he taunted his boss about entering the octagon. The current US champion recalled texting McMahon while they were attending the recent UFC 276 event. He stated:

“I’m texting Vince, ‘Can I get in there?’ He’s like, ‘Come on.’ So I still have it in me. I love fighting.”

Well, the kind of passion Lashley has for MMA, it is certain that he is not done with the octagon. Though the way he is performing in WWE, it certainly won’t be anytime soon.

The Almighty defeated Vince McMahon’s protege to win the US title

Mr. McMahon may have kept Lashley away from performing in UFC, he produced the best of his superstar in WWE. In fact, his current run is so strong that he even bulldozed his boss’s protege recently. Bobby Lashley defeated Austin Theory at this year’s Money In The Bank PPV to win the US championship.

Now that Triple H has taken over, The Almighty is getting a strong push despite being in the mid-card division. His US title reign on the red brand is one of the best things in the current product.

However, as far as whether or not fans will see Lashley perform in both places simultaneously, the chances still seem very less. Nonetheless, if the creative team books him the way they are right now, fans won’t complain even if it’s just in WWE.

