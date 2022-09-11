WWE indirectly references CM Punk and his recent backstage altercation in AEW

SmackDown commentator Michael Cole was recently seen taking indirect shots at the whole CM Punk – AEW controversy on WWE tv.

CM Punk and the backstage altercation following his post-All Out media scrum is the biggest talk of the town right now. Amid all the controversy within AEW, WWE used the opportunity and took indirect shots at its rival promotion. During the 9th September episode of SmackDown, WWE commentator Michael Cole referenced the whole controversy in a very smart way.

The 2-time AEW champion’s actions not only got him stripped of his title and suspended, but he is receiving a lot of backlash. Looking at the seriousness of the matter, AEW will be conducting an internal investigation. Till then, Punk and other members involved have been suspended by the AEW management.

Michael Cole takes shots at CM Punk controversy on SmackDown live

Unlike AEW, WWE rarely mentions its competition on live tv. In fact, Mr. McMahon had a very low tolerance for such things in the company. But, with the new regime, WWE seems to have made a slight change in its presentation.

Recently, Michael Cole could be seen indirectly shooting at AEW during the 9/9 episode of SmackDown. While addressing the on-screen angle of Ronda Rousey with Adam Pierce, Cole took shots at CM Punk and AEW and said this:

#SDLive announced an internal investigation of Rouseys attack on officials. Disparages Adam Pearce for airing dirty laundry in public. Triple H is #TeamPetty pic.twitter.com/4eLwklnPHi — Mike Gilbert (@MikeGilbert311) September 10, 2022

Michael Cole smartly mocked AEW and did so in a very unique manner. The segment was an evidence of how much freedom Triple H provides to his workers. Meanwhile, former women’s champion Natalya also joked about the ongoing dispute in AEW.

Natalya makes fun of CM Punk-AEW controversy through a social media post

While Michael Cole used the Ronda Rousey-Adam Pierce angle to take a dig at AEW, the Iron Woman of WWE used Twitter to do so. Before the 9/9 episode of SmackDown, Natalya took a jab at the recent issues within AEW.

Using Natalya’s Twitter account, her assistant(Bob) wrote that Natalya will not be suing anyone in her scheduled match later on Smackdown. He clarified that the tweeting was made on the behalf of Natalya as she was too busy eating a muffin. That was a direct shot at Punk, who was seen munching on during the post-All Out media scrum.

This is Bob. Ms Neidhart hasn’t sued anyone in this match, and she’s also a locker room leader. For some reason, she was eating a muffin when she dictated this message to me. Bye. https://t.co/APQpwkWK3C — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 9, 2022

Nevertheless, other than the dispute, it is reported that CM Punk was injured during his match against Jon Moxley. So, one way or another, fans might not see The Best in The World in the AEW ring for the rest of 2022.

