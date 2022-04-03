“Welcome to the big leagues” – Wrestlemania 38 Night One: Cody Rhodes Returns, Stone Cold Stuns Owens, The Undertaker Appears, The A-Lister’s BackStab, The Redemption of Bianca, and Much More

Wrestlemania has arrived and so have Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold. What happened on Wrestlemania 38 Night One?

The Night One of the most Stupendous Wrestlemania of all time saw the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes return to the WWE ring after 6 years. Wrestlemania Night One also saw Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestling in a No Holds Barred match after 19 years against Kein Owens.

The Undertaker also appeared at the showcase of the immortals as a Hall of Famer.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes returns at Wrestlemania 38 to challenge Seth Freakin Rollins

Seth Freakin Rollins finally got his Wrestlemania match, and it was none other than the returning The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Both in-ring geniuses went deep into their arsenals to get their Wrestlemania moment giving the fans in attendance a treat to watch. The match was filled with back-to-back action and probably one of the best of the Night One of Wrestlemania 38. Rollins even kicked out on Cross Rhodes and a Cody’s Cutter.

But it was Cody Rhodes who kicked out on Pedigree and got the last cover by hitting three Cross Rhodes on Rolling to make his WWE comeback in style.

Hell Yeah at the KO No Holds Barred Show in Wrestlemania 38

The KO show started with Kevin Owens taking a jab at the Texas crowd for his earlier remarks on Texas. He further stated that if Stone Cold doesn’t give him the respect he deserves, he will deliver a stunner on him.

Before Owens could say anything further, the arena hit with Austin 3:16 music. The whole AT&T Stadium went wild and cheered for their hometown hero.

Both went into a war of words for a while, but eventually, Kevin challenged Austin for a no holds barred match.

Stone Cold wrestled a match after 19 years at the grandest stage of all. The Texas Rattlesnake came to life again alongside the crowd delivering a perfect main event. Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens after hitting him with a stunner putting an end to the Night One of Wrestlemania 38.

Charlotte Flair gets the last laugh on Rowdy Ronda Rousey

The two-generational stars collided at the grandest stage of all to determine the ultimate women on the Smackdown roster. In a hard-hitting match filled with submissions, Charlotte stole the victory. She capitalized on the moment when the referee was knocked out during the last moments of the match. The ending of the match itself indicated that the badest woman on the planet is not done yet.

The EST gets her redemption against Big Time Becks

Becky Lynch tried to use the same little trick she used against Bianca at Summerslam 2021. Big time beck kept herself out of the challenger’s grasp and dominated Bianca Belair for most of the match. But once Bianca got her foot on the pedal, she made her power and presence felt at the show of the shows. The EST of WWE delivered her KOD and defeated Becky Lynch to win the Raw Women’s Champion.

What else happened on Wrestlemania Night One:

The Usos defeat Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship.

The Scottish Warrior finally got his hands on Happy Corbin and defeated him in a singles match.

The Miz and Logan Paul won against The father-son duo of Mysterios.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here,