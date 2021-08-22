Charlotte Flair crowned new RAW Women’s Champion at SummerSlam 2021. The Queen overcame Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley.

Before tonight Charlotte Flair had appeared in four SummerSlam matches and won all of them. After tonight she has competed in five matches at the biggest party of the Summer and has won all of them. Interestingly, she has also won the title back from every Money in the Bank holder that has cashed in on her.

Flair lost the RAW Women’s Championship to Nikki A.S.H after she cashed in her Money In the Bank briefcase. A rematch was booked between the two with Rhea Ripley as the third fighter in the mix. In the end, Flair overcame the odds to begin her 6th reign with the red brand title.

As you can imagine, the beginning of the match was as unpredictable and as wild as you’d expect a triple threat match to be. Every time a wrestler left the picture they came back out of nowhere adding to the intrigue of it. Flair eventually sent Nikki out to go one on one with Ripley.



She landed a big boot for a two count before Ripley responded with a Northern Lights suplex for a close 2 count. Nikki then made her way back into the match with a tornado DDT for a close 2 count on Flair. Ripley also managed to land a missile dropkick to Flair for another two count.



A frustrated Ripley began to unload at Flair by the ringside only to be taken out by Nikki with her crossbody from the top rope.

Ripley and Nikki teamed up temporarily to attempt a double suplex on Flair only for the Queen to turn it around into a double DDT. Flair then applied the figure four into the figure eight on Ripley but Nikki managed to break it in time.



Nikki tried to take advantage and hit the Riptide on the Champion but Nikki managed to put her away with a DDT. She looked to end things with a Crossbody on Flair but the Queen got out of the way and finished the match with Nikki tapping out to the Figure Eight.



