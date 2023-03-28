WORCESTER – 12-time Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair, made an appearance at the live Smackdown Wrestling show at the DCU Center, Friday, April 15, 2022. Flair is the daughter of legendary wrestler Ric Flair. Smackdown 098

Charlotte Flair has had a storied career in the WWE, and she’s far from done with the promotion. The Queen won yet another Championship the first night she returned to SmackDown and will defend the title against Rhea Ripley in possibly the main event. She was also the SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania last year and has been a constant presence in the title picture. Despite all her accolades, the Queen has been criticized for constantly hogging the limelight, but what does her father Ric Flair think of it?

The two-time Hall of Famer, like his daughter, was a constant presence in the world title scene. His record 16-world title reigns are testament to his involvement in the main event during his time as an active performer. Given the similarities between their careers, Flair had some strong opinions about it.

Ric Flair responds to criticism that Charlotte Flair is always in the title picture

On the latest episode of his podcast “To Be The Man,” Ric Flair described his daughter Charlotte as “the best worker in the business today.”

He claimed that it was natural for the best wrestler in any given promotion to be placed in the most important spot which is the main event and it was no different with the Queen.

“If someone is off for a legitimate reason and they’re the best wrestler in the business, why aren’t they in the main event?” Flair said. “In the business, men or women. That’s what they do. Steve Austin came back and did he start at the bottom of the card?

He ain’t wrestled in 20 years and they wanted him to main-event WrestleMania. What the hell? That’s the most stupid thing in the world. Why wouldn’t the best performer in the company, regardless of time off or time on, not be in the main event? Give me a break.”

Can Rhea Ripley finally beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39?

Rhea Ripley, since her debut, has been built as an unstoppable force. Which is ironic considering every time she has gone up against Charlotte Flair, the Queen has always managed to stop her in her tracks.

Their first encounter was back in 2020 for the NXT Women’s Championship. Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble and was goaded by Ripley into a match with her.

Charlotte went on to win the match before moving back to the main roster after dropping the title to Io Sky, known as Io Shirai at the time.

Ripley soon joined the main roster, where they continued their feud. However, she failed to manage a single clean win and once again ended up on the losing side of the feud.

She now has one more shot at vanquishing her bogeyman. Doing so will be monumental for her in more ways than one.

Not only will her position as a top star be solidified but she will become the only woman to win every active women’s title in the promotion at the time. But the road to that glory has a very treacherous climb called Charlotte Flair.

