Charlotte Flair reportedly trying to get out of her WWE Contract. The Queen was recently involved in a controversial Championship exchange on SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair is without a doubt the most decorated female performer in WWE History. She has won every championship available to her in the promotion. She is a 13 time women’s world champion and has had 16 total title reigns in WWE.

However, recent reports suggest that the Queen is unhappy with her current booking in the promotion and does not want to appear weak, which is reportedly why she took it upon herself to go into business for herself in the recently conducted Championship Exchange segment on SmackDown.

Her actions however, did not go down well with the rest of the locker room. Flair is said to have been involved in arguments with both Becky Lynch and Sonya Deville after the show went off air.

According to a report by PW Insider, those very close to Charlotte Flair have been pushing the idea of her trying to get out of her current WWE contract. Even they seem to be aware though, that the situation is not realistic at the moment.

“For those who have asked, Flair was not backstage at AEW in Orlando, Florida over the weekend, although she has visited backstage in the past as Andrade el Idolo works for the company. We are told that there were those in her circle that were privately pushing the idea of her trying to get out of her WWE deal, but realistically, no one expects that to actually happen as of this writing”

The report does add that her latest stunt was not a ploy to get fired. It is also unlikely that Vince McMahon will release her from her contract. She still has years left on her current deal and the WWE will not allow her to simply leave and join AEW.

“As for those who asked whether Flair was using this as a way to get out of her WWE deal and go to AEW, that’s likely not the outcome here. We are told Flair has years left on her current deal. It’s not likely WWE is going to let anyone walk out to head to TNT if they deem them an important asset.”

It remains to be seen how the WWE deal with the situation they have at their hands. Cleary, the Queen has lost the locker room and she runs the risk of buring several bridges and painting herself in a negative light that prospective employers may look at and want to keep away from.

