Wrestling

Sonya Deville was reportedly mad enough to want to fight Charlotte Flair after “Championship Exchange” segment on SmackDown

Sonya Deville was reportedly mad enough to want to fight Charlotte Flair after Championship Exchange segment on SmackDown
Archie Blade

Previous Article
"You just hope that Stephen Curry misses, I mean, that's the game plan": Kings' rookie Davion Mitchell and the Warriors' superstar exchange praises for each-other after a well-fought game
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Sonya Deville was reportedly mad enough to want to fight Charlotte Flair after Championship Exchange segment on SmackDown
Sonya Deville was reportedly mad enough to want to fight Charlotte Flair after “Championship Exchange” segment on SmackDown

Sonya Deville was reportedly mad enough to want to fight Charlotte Flair after “Championship Exchange”…