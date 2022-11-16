WWE Hall of Famer Calls Out Braun Strowman for His ‘Tone Deaf’ Comments on the Current Landscape of Pro-Wrestling

WORCESTER – WWE star Braun Strowman tears off his shirt as he roars on during his entrance on \”WWE Friday Night SmackDown\” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 36

Braun Strowman brought himself a lot of criticism when he mocked flippy floppy wrestlers through a Twitter post. After his Crown Jewel win, the WWE superstar tried to glorify his feat but ended up offending his fellow wrestlers. Several Indie stars including some WWE superstars expressed their anger with The Monster of all Monsters. Wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett also to shots at Braun Strowman on the recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Double J recently signed with AEW as the new Director of Business Development of the company. The WCW legend will now oversee AEW’s Live Events and expand them in the future. Jarrett appeared on the Nov. 9 episode of Dynamite where he indirectly taunted the WWE superstar. The wrestling veteran called Strowman a “make-believe monster” wearing “Red Skinny Jeans”.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Double J talked about The Monster of all Monsters once again. The WWE Hall of Famer also recalled the remarks he made about him earlier.

Jeff Jarret explained why he dissed Braun Strowman on AEW Dynamite

During the show, Double J continued from where he left off and glorified Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and others. The veteran noted that the people he is currently putting over are legit talents. However, talking about Braun Strowman, it appears Jeff Jarrett did not take the flippy floppy tweet very well.

The Hall of Famer believes the WWE superstar making such a comment shows he is ignorant and out of touch. Double J noted that wrestling needs have a diversity of genres and styles. So, when Braun Strowman made the controversial tweet, Jeff Jarrett was that as a perfect opportunity for an analogy. Double J stated no matter who Strowman was before, he certainly wasn’t an NBA player. He stated:

“When he [Braun Strowman] takes a shot at flippy floppy stuff and blah blah blah… it’s almost tone-deaf. Because in 2022, when you look at the landscape… you want to resonate with your audience… For him to take a shot at it, I thought, ‘here’s a perfect opportunity to draw an analogy… Whether [[Braun Strowman] he’s a former softball player or strongman… he’s certainly not an NBA player.”

Not just Jeff Jarrett, big names like Chris Jericho and Mustafa Ali also took offense over Strowman’s tweet. Though the dispute is so far limited just to social media.

The Monster of all Monsters has entered the semis of SmackDown World Cup

WWE has been holding a World Cup on SmackDown to determine the new opponent for IC Champion Gunther. On the last episode of the blue brand, Braun Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal. The Monster of all Monsters has now advanced into the semifinals and is awaiting his next challenger.

Line them up! I’m stackin bodies!!! pic.twitter.com/vCQsMM2Ymr — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) November 12, 2022

Nevertheless, little did Braun Strowman know that his bragging on the internet would bring this much heat. Although he has offended some co-workers, it’s good that things are not too bad. Still, it will interesting to see how he reacts to Double J’s remarks.

