“I Am a Good Bit Stronger Than Him” – Braun Strowman Was Once Asked Who He Thought Was Stronger Between Him and Brock Lesnar

An old video shows Braun Strowman comparing his physical capabilities with “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar undoubtedly owns one of the most yoked-up physiques in the current era of pro wrestling. In fact, SmackDown Color Commentator Pat McAfee calls him “The Alpha Male of our Species”.

On the other hand, 6″ 8′ 385 pounds Braun Strowman, is well-known as The Monster Among Men in WWE. With two such heavyweights working in the same sport, there will always be comparisons.

In 2018, during a WWE event, Braun Strowman spoke with Denise Salcedo and revealed the secret behind his muscular body. In fact, after knowing his long breakfast list, Triple H interrupted and joked that he won’t pay the bills. The host also asked The Monster Among Men whether he thinks he is physically stronger than The Beast Incarnate.

Braun Strowman compared his strength and technique with Brock Lesnar

While answering the question, the Monster Among Men acknowledged the toughness that Brock Lesnar possesses. He then tried to draw a conclusion by comparing his capabilities with The Beast Incarnate. Braun Strowman talked about physical strength and claimed he feels he is a bit stronger than The Beast.

However, when it comes to technique and stuff like that, Braun Strowman said Brock Lesnar is more advanced in that aspect. In the end, The Monster Among Men came to a 50-50 conclusion saying Brock is strong, but so is he.

Well, picking the best out of such great athletes is always a tough ask as both WWE superstars are strong in their own way. However, The Monster Among did make valid observations.

Braun Strowman is scheduled to go one-on-one with The Giant Omos

Other than Brock Lesnar, there are only a few WWE superstars that can match the physique of The Monster Among Men. Braun Strowman has been a powerhouse in the ring throughout his career. However, it seems he has finally got a worthy opponent.

For the last few weeks, 7ft 3 Nigerian Giant Omos has been giving The Monster Among Men a tough time. In fact, on the last episode of SmackDown, Omos manhandled Strowman like a normal person. The two giants are scheduled to face each other at the upcoming Crown Jewel show.

Braun Stroman vs Omos at #CrownJewel The Monster 👹 vs The Giant 🏔#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/u03T1Dcdew — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 22, 2022

Anyway, given their size, the match will surely be an exhibition of destruction in the WWE ring. Still, it will be interesting to see which monster triumphs next month in Saudi Arabia. And since Brock Lesnar is also back, the winner of Braun Strowman vs Omos could face him next.

