“You’re Full of Cr*p”- Former King of the Ring Winner Takes Shots at Braun Strowman Following His Remarks on “Flippy Floppy” Wrestlers

WORCESTER – Kofi Kingston, left, Braun Strowman, and Xavier Woods are declared winners during \”WWE Friday Night SmackDown\” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 39

Former strongman Braun Strowman recently competed against Omos in a battle of the giants match at Crown Jewels in Saudi Arabia. After successfully defeating Omos, Strowman made a bizarre statement on his Twitter that fans and other wrestlers didn’t take very kindly. In his tweet, Strowman bragged about being the “best big man” in wrestling.

While there was nothing wrong in self-proclaiming himself as the greatest big man in the business, Strowman took things too far when he mocked wrestlers with high-flying abilities. Strowman insinuated that nobody cares about “flippy floppy” wrestlers.

His tweet met with backlash from fans and other wrestling personalities such as Chris Jericho, Ricochet, and Mustafa Ali. Following facing criticism, Strowman deleted his tweet.

Baron Corbin takes a dig at Braun Strowman for disrespecting high-flyers

Speaking on the “After The Bell” podcast with Corey Graves, Corbin expressed his thoughts on Strowman’s recent comments about wrestlers with small stature.

According to him, Strowman is “full of cr*p” for calling himself the greatest big man in the business. Corbin further said that he has respect for guys like Rey Mysterio who accomplished unimaginable things despite being the biggest little man in the business.

braun strowman has never done anything this beast in his entire life pic.twitter.com/d9hKu5NuUu — ⑥✪ (any pronouns) 🔅 (@6Stardom) November 17, 2022

“If you’re gonna go out and tweet, ‘I’m the greatest big man this business has ever seen,’ if you’re saying it and you’re the one that’s having to put the title, nobody else is saying it about you, then you’re full of cr*p,” said Corbin. “I have some respect for guys like Rey Mysterio who have done unbelievable things at his size and his stature.”

#BaronCorbin Says #BraunStrowman Is Full Of Crap For Calling Himself The Greatest Big Man https://t.co/JdZyuUtulx pic.twitter.com/AI9HkUSzH6 — John Cena The “Cenation Leader” (@johncenatwo) November 22, 2022

Corbin further lauded Rey Mysterio for his contribution to the wrestling business and said that there never will be another Rey Mysterio. He also called out Strowman to own up to what he said as opposed to backing down when people fired back following his comments and make believe that it was all a joke.

Braun Strowman responds to Chris Jericho trolling him on Twitter

The Monster’s contentious comments didn’t sit well with a lot of people, and one of them was wrestling veteran Chris Jericho.

Following his remarks about “flippy floppy” wrestlers bagging their groceries at Krogers supermarket, Jericho took to his Twitter to troll Strowman by stating, “I used to bag groceries”.

Not long after Jericho’s tweet, Strowman replied, “Me too, made great tips.”

I used to bag groceries. https://t.co/ctgAVba252 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 6, 2022

Although the war of words ended between The Ocho and The Monster after Strowman deleted his controversial tweets, it is conspicuous that a lot of people in the wrestling business have taken an immediate dislike toward Strowman.

Now that Strowman has established himself as the most dominant giant in the business, he may be pushed for a title opportunity in the future.

Click here for more wrestling news.