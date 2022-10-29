Chris Jericho Reportedly Confronted CM Punk Calling Him “Cancer to the Locker Room”

According to the latest reports, Chris Jericho had a face-off with CM Punk after the post-All Out media Scrum.

With more details on last month’s AEW post-All Out controversy coming out, things are not looking good for CM Punk. By now, it is understood that most of the AEW locker room doesn’t want the former 2-time champion to return. As of the latest edition of Dynamite, Dave Meltzer reported that the word backstage in AEW is that Punk will not return.

Plus, some top names there are unhappy and want Punk gone. One of them is “The Demo God” Chris Jericho, who a few days ago liked a fan tweet that blasted CM Punk.

Well, it appears the Lionheart is enraged with The Straight-Edged Superstar as there are more insights to it. According to Fightful Select, the ROH Champion had some harsh words to say regarding Punk’s actions at the post-All Out dispute.

Chris Jericho verbally bashed CM Punk for his unprofessional behavior

Fightful Select’s report suggested Chris Jericho was unhappy with CM Punk brawls after the post-All Out media Scrum. It was noted that Jericho was also angry with the way Punk conducted himself in front of the media. In fact, the Demo God had a face-off with The Straight-Edged Superstar backstage and made some harsh statements.

According to AEW sources that spoke with Fightful Select, Chris Jericho confronted CM Punk after the fight. He went to Punk and slammed him for his actions. In fact, it is reported that the ROH World Champion called CM Punk “cancer” to the AEW locker room and a liability.

“Fightful Select was told by numerous sources that Chris Jericho approached CM Punk, unhappy about the Brawl Out fight as well as the nature of the scrum that had just taken place. Jericho told CM Punk that he was a cancer to the locker room, and a detriment to the company,” the report stated.

Not just Jericho, Dave Meltzer’s report states many top names in the AEW are not willing to work with Punk.

Top name in AEW believes CM Punk is not worth the trouble

According to Dave Meltzer, one more top superstar in AEW does not want to see CM Punk back. Although the name was not disclosed, the report stated he believes Punk is not worth all the trouble he causes backstage. Overall, from his former WWE fellows in AEW to the AEW locker room itself, nobody is happy with CM Punk.

Considering he is almost out now; it will be interesting to see whether he signs with WWE or not. But before that, all eyes will be on if and how the buyout deal goes.

