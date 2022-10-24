“So Toxic That You’re Not Worth Having Around” – Chris Jericho Agrees With Fan Tweet That Criticizes CM Punk

“The Demo God” Chris Jericho recently reacted to a social media post that denounced the AEW journey of CM Punk.

2-Time AEW Champion CM Punk has been a center of criticism for his harsh remarks on the September 4 post-All Out Media Scrum. Punk verbally buried top AEW stars like Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks. His media outrage resulted in a real fight backstage, and all men involved got suspended.

Fans have been expressing their disagreement on social media, and it seems Chris Jericho is also one of them.

Recently, a fan took to Twitter and slammed the 2-time AEW champion for his messy run with the company. However, the interesting part is that a top star from AEW liked the post.

Chris Jericho expresses his agreement with the post that berated CM Punk

The fan tweet examined the whole journey of CM Punk in AEW so far. It noted that when Punk joined the company, it was one of the biggest comebacks in history. As a superstar, AEW promoted and projected him bigger and better than WWE did in the past.

However, a year later, he somehow managed to get outcasted because of his toxicity. The post even asserted that currently, Punk is in a situation where he isn’t worth having around.

Imagine that you’re CM Punk. You’ve had one of the most triumphant comebacks ever in the history of wrestling. You’ve been promoted as the star you never got to be in WWE. And within a year, you completely ostracize yourself, becoming so toxic that you’re not worth having around. — Every Day I Blade🩸 (@Ibladedaily) October 21, 2022

Now, fans often pass their judgments, it should not be a big deal. But this time, it was endorsed by a veteran of AEW. The current ROH champion Chris Jericho liked the fan post that in a way, slammed CM Punk for an awful time in AEW.

While there are fans who support CM Punk in all this, some feel he crossed the line by behaving unprofessionally. There is a section that believes it’s just Punk doing what he did in WWE. In fact, he is the one who is being blamed for all the clutter that is formed within AEW.

The 2-time AEW Champion could be done forever with AEW

CM Punk’s first year in AEW may not have been so good outside, he did an exceptional job in the ring. From facing Darby Allen to Jon Moxley, Punk was a big boost for Tony Khan’s company. Not to forget, his two championship wins, which were overshadowed by the controversy.

However, what has not gone well for Punk is his relationship with his fellow superstars. Stars like Hangman Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and others have been vocal about their disagreement with his backstage conduct. Then the post- All Out brawl, one thing led to another, and right now, he is in a difficult situation.

Anyway, multiple sources have reported that CM Punk might not return to AEW as there are talks about a buyout for the rest of his contract. Although nothing has been official yet, there are strong rumors he might be done with AEW. Some reports even say if he is freed by Tony Khan, WWE is open for a deal given the right circumstances.

