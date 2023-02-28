Brock Lesnar Was Once Worried WWE Would Fire Him After He Hurt Hall of Famer in Shoot Match

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in the world today. It is hard to imagine him being too worried about his sport on the roster today. However, there was once a time when he legitimately feared that he was going to be fired after he accidentally hurt Mark Henry during a shoot match.

Both Henry and Lesnar are regarded as two of the strongest men ever in the company. While Henry was an Olympic weightlifter, Lesnar was the NCAA Division I national championship. The future WWE Hall of Famer wanted to compare his strength against the rookie upstart. Unfortunately, this would lead to him being out for six to seven weeks.

Brock Lesnar was once worried WWE would fire him after he hurt Mark Henry

During a conversation with SK Wrestling, Mark Henry recalled their shoot match. Lesnar shot in and tried to double leg him. This allowed Henry to gut wrench and pick him up. However, he started stumbling because of Lesnar pulling backward.

They both ended up getting caught on the ropes instead and were separated. They went to their original positions as they restarted the match. Lesnar was 6 feet away from his opponent. Henry did not think Lesnar could get him from that far, however he was wrong.

The beast incarnate immediately shot for his ankle. He had both his hands wrapped around it and his shoulders on Henry’s knee and ended up hyperextending it.

“I was just on the ground like,’Oh my God’, and he was like, ‘You’re hurt’ and I was like, ‘damn, I can’t move and he was like, he’s like, ‘they’re gonna fire me.’ I said ‘no, they not gonna fire you, they gonna fire me.’ But we got a laugh about it later on.”

Brock Lesnar will fight Omos at WrestleMania 39

There have been several reports regarding who Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 39 opponent was going to be. It was believed that he was going to go head-to-head with Gunther at the Grandest Stage of All.

Some reports suggested he could have his blow-off match with Bobby Lashley at the show of shows. No one had Omos on their card and yet that seems to be where the WWE is heading right now.

Omos announced his challenge to the Beast Incarnate on last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Lesnar appeared on the show this week to respond to it. He agreed to the match before laying MVP, Omos’ manager, out with an F5.

This is an interesting match-up considering Omos’ name has come out of seemingly nowhere. Some fans are still hoping this is all a swerve. However, if real, fans can only hope this will be an all-out monster battle.

