Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: WWE Superstar John Cena Named His Favorite Footballer

Is it Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When WWE superstar turned Hollywood hunk John Cena once named his favourite footballer.

One of the most iconic personalities among a current lot of Hollywood actors and of course one of the living legends of the sport of professional wrestling, John Cena once named his favourite footballer. The 16-time WWE World Champion once appeared as a guest on a chat show aired on BBC.

On the show, the WWE wrestler turned Hollywood star was interviewed by football expert Mark Lawrenson. During the course of the interview, Cena was asked about naming his favourite soccer player.

With the presence of numerous superstars in the game of football, it would have been a difficult ball game if there would have been someone else on the chair other than Cena.

The multi-time WWE World Champion seemed crystal clear with his thought process. The same way as he always will be and thus took no time to answer the question.

Cena also revealed the fond memories he owns of visiting the English Premier League. The Cenation Leader, in the year 2008 visited Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium. Despite his visit, the wrestler was not able to watch a live Premier League match.

Coming back to the million dollar question regarding the favourite footballer the wrestler was quick to reply with his answer that his favourite footballer happens to be the six-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. It should be noted that Ronaldo, popularly known as CR7 is currently the captain of the Portuguese soccer team. The footballer is also associated with Manchester United football club.

Answering the question by Mark, the CR7 fanboy, Cena said that if he had to name some famous footballers then he would start and end with Cristiano Ronaldo. That's it.

The Hollywood superstar picks his favorite football club!

The interview that took place in the year 2017, played immense importance for another fact that the world came to know about the favourite football club of the wrestler. Speaking about his favourite club John Cena revealed that it happens to be Tottenham.

The wrestler was also asked about their favourite football position he would like to play at. The cheeky reply to the question was that he would rather sit on the bench. The reason for that being he would not be able to run for that long.

Just like John Cena, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, happen to be legends of the game of soccer. Many celebrities around the globe always find it difficult in picking between the two legends.

Even though, here the John Cena was not asked to be picked among anyone but looks like he seemed to be clear with his choice in football as he will be with his profession of acting and wrestling.

Cena also added that he would make a great goalkeeper and also added that the role that may suit him the most would be that of an inspirational coach of the team!