FTR, known as The Revival back in WWE, did not have the best of times in WWE. Despite their multiple title reigns, they were not taken very seriously by the management. Fans have long believed that Vince McMahon squandered what Triple H handed to him on a black and gold platter. Interestingly, one of the members themselves believes that the Game did not view them as his guys either.

Also read: WWE Owner Vince McMahon Wanted to Buy “Playboy” From Hugh Hefner

The Revival was credited with being one of the best tag teams in WWE, if not the world. Triple H was often praised for the way he handled them and made them look special. However, during a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Dax Harwood of FTR claimed that that wasn’t always the case.

Dax Harwood says FTR were not Triple H guys in NXT

When people think of The Revival and their NXT stay, the first feud that comes to mind is the best of three they had against DIY. To this day, that match is considered to be one of the best tag team matches in WWE history. However, Triple H originally wanted Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to steamroll their opponents to a 2-0 win.

Harwood revealed that they had to fight to get that match to the third fall. He cited this as an example of them not being one of Triple H’s guys, despite what people thought.

“I always knew, or at least had a hunch that we were not Hunter guys. The two out of three falls match we had with DIY — which has now gone down as maybe one of the greatest tag matches in WWE history — but Hunter wanted that to be a two-straight fall win for DIY. We had to fight for it to get two falls to one.”

Dax Harwood hits out at AEW after observer awards snub

FTR had a great last year. This helped them win the 2022 feud of the year and the tag team of the year awards. However, their victories were not acknowledged by AEW. The promotion congratulated all their other Wrestling Observer Newsletter award winners.

Harwood referred to this snub in a tweet, writing:

“Tell me April’s around the corner without telling me April’s around the corner.”

Tell me April’s around the corner without telling me April’s around the corner. https://t.co/m9NA5nzRt0 pic.twitter.com/qfipzj5gw9 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 25, 2023

AEW later congratulated the Briscoes for being awarded the feud of the year, but once again made no mention of the other team involved in that feud.

It is not known if these social media exchanges were made in kayfabe or were they actually shooting at each other.

Click here for more Wrestling News