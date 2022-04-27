“Why wouldn’t they ask about it?” – AEW Star reacts to reports WWE want to bring them back

AEW star shares his opinion when asked about reports suggesting that WWE want them back in their promotion.

AEW’s FTR member Dax Harwood recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast. The former WWE star was questioned concerning the recent news indicating WWE wants FTR back once their AEW contracts expire.

The current contract of the famous tag team will end next year. While speaking on the podcast, Dax talked about the matter and gave his views.

Dax Harwood addresses the rumors of WWE wanting FTR back

After leaving the WWE company, the last year has been a career-elevating one for the former WWE tag team. While answering the question on the podcast, the former WWE star talked about how the last four months or so have been good for FTR.

Dax stated:

“We didn’t need any damage control. I think both companies are in the business of getting talent and getting talented talent, not just any talent, and I think they’ve seen the wave we’ve made, especially in the last 8-10 months, more so in the last 4 months. So yeah, why wouldn’t they put feelers out? Why wouldn’t they ask about it?

Dax Harwood also spoke about AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan and how much they respect him. He further went on to state that they wouldn’t talk contract status with anyone while they are signed with AEW.

“Here’s the thing; we respect Tony so much. We would never, in a million years, while we’re under a contract with the company, would we ever go behind his back and talk contract status with anybody else. No other company. We would never do that to him because we have too much respect for what he’s given us and what he’s allowed us to do.” Harwood further stated.

The FTR member says money won’t be the only factor when making a decision

The FTR also talked about what will happen once their AEW contracts expire. While talking on the podcast, Dax made clear that money would not be the major factor in their decision.

Instead, the main thing would be where the tag team will be presented with the best opportunity and place to build a legacy. He said:

“Now on the flip side of that, we’re gonna go where professional wrestling takes us, and wherever the best opportunity is for us and wherever we can build on our legacy. That’s the most important thing. Obviously, money is really, really cool. I’m allowed to take care of my wife and daughter.”

“But whenever we initially got the contract offer from WWE, I called my grandmother and I told her how much it was, and I told her, ‘I think I’m going to turn it down.’ And her exact words were ‘David, how much money do you need?’ I was like ‘oh my god, she’s right.’ My dad and my mom busted their ass to take care of me. If they can do it, I can do the same thing and I don’t have to do this. I do it because I love it. So we’re going to go wherever the love of wrestling takes us.” He further said.

