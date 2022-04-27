Wrestling

“Why wouldn’t they ask about it?” – AEW Star reacts to reports WWE want to bring them back

WWE Wants FTR Back
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"Shashank kaun hai bhai": Yuvraj Singh amazed by Shashank Singh as he smashes 25 runs off Lockie Ferguson's Over during GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match
Next Article
"N*tkicks only get you suspended if you're up 3-1 against LeBron James": Bill Simmons takes a shot at the league as Chris Paul walks away without a penalty for kicking Jose Alvarado
WWE Latest News
WWE Ranking System
WWE Runs Fan Survey and asks for their thoughts on Ranking System and more

Recently, WWE conducted a survey on selected fans and asks for their thoughts on a…