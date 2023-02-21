Top AEW Tag Team Wanted the Usos to Leave the WWE and Join Them

Tag Team wrestling has always been seen as a vehicle to churn out the next top singles star in the WWE. Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Edge and many more were introduced to the WWE universe the same way. Many wrestlers and fans, justifiably, believe that the wrestling style is not given the respect it deserves. Which is why a certain AEW tag team wanted The Usos to leave the WWE, so they could finally show what they are capable of with the training wheels removed.

The Usos are considered one of the best tag teams in the world to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. The twins are one of the few teams in the WWE, alongside the New Day, who have perfected the art not just through their athletic abilities but also the ability to tell a story that very few have.

It is no wonder that when their WWE contracts were set to expire, there was widespread speculation regarding where they would end up. It was no different with former WWE star Dax Harwood, who actually wanted them to leave with him and Cash Wheeler.

FTR wanted The Usos to leave the WWE and join them

On a recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, Dax Harwood recalled the time he and Cash Wheeler left the WWE. They were offered a good amount of money to stay, but turned it down. They were then offered even more money, which almost made him reconsider his decision to leave the WWE.

However, they had already made up their minds and stuck with their decision.

The Usos contract expired around the same time, and he was hopeful that they would leave the WWE with them. He was excited at the prospect of The Usos, Young Bucks and them being in the same company, but understood why the Usos decided otherwise.

“It was exciting to us before they signed thinking that maybe they would follow us to what became AEW or whatever. Because if we went to AEW, and AEW had The Young Bucks, had The Usos, and had us, that would have been the three top tag teams in the world being able to finally work together and being able to finally, without any kind of training wheels on. But they did what’s best for them and their families. And they do owe WWE and Vince [McMahon] at the time they owed them a lot for giving them a chance, and they have absolutely made the most of all the chances they’ve been given.”

The Usos are now part of the biggest storyline heading into WrestleMania

The Usos have always been a prominent feature in the title scene. Everyone already knows how capable they were inside the ring, but they’ve never had a defining storyline. Well, until Roman Reigns turned heel. The Big Dog dubbed himself the Tribal Chief, and everything changed.

Reigns first got into a feud with Jey Uso. Jey more than delivered and soon became more than just one of the Usos, the fantastic wrestler. Fans brought into his character and rooted for him. Eventually the Bloodline expanded, and soon Sami Zayn was included in it.

Jey, who was beaten into submission, hated the new entry. He remained hostile and always questioned his intentions until Survivor Series when Zayn won him over. So much so, that Jey even stood by him during his trial and told him that he loved him like a brother.

Jey wasn’t lying. He proved it at the Royal Rumble when Sami turned on Reigns and was beaten up by the other members of the Bloodline except Jey, who chose to walk away instead.

Zayn then faced Reigns at Elimination Chamber for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Jey made an interference and almost helped Sami win the match. However, Zayn accidentally attacked him instead and eventually lost the match.

Sami Zayn will reportedly partner Kevin Owens and face the Usos at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see how the story gets there, considering Zayn and Jey are quite evidently still on good terms. Considering how it has all been so far, one can only expect it to end in heartbreak.

The show of shows will be worth watching just to see how this story comes to a conclusion. Maybe Sami will have a run with the world title someday, but for now he has a story waiting for him and the world is excited to watch it unfold.

