Details on Vince McMahon giving the legitimate Strongman of the WWE a beating in the weight room.

Vince McMahon once went to war with the WWE Hall of Famer who was a genuine Strongman, what happened in the weight room will blow your mind.

Over the years, apart from being the WWE honcho, Vince McMahon has also been the man on the front pages of magazines for his phenomenal body. Vince runs a tight ship when it comes to reporting on the set and staying in shape at the same time.

The wrestling business can be grueling on the body. Staying in shape amid traveling from arena to arena can take a toll on the body. However, no matter how physically demanding it may be, Vince McMahon never fails to skip the weight room.

He is easily one of the busiest businessmen on the planet, and to keep in shape with a schedule like that made him a role model for other wrestling talents. The Genetic Jackhammer had the kind of physique that attracted jealousy from other wrestlers on the roster.

When Vince was 50-something years old, he participated in matches proving that age is just a number. Today he is 76 years old, which makes it impossible for him to be regular in the gym or ring. However, the fact that he pulled it off after 50 is commendable.

Surprisingly, Vince McMahon revealed in an interview after being the icon for the Muscle & Fitness magazine that he once gave “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry a run for his money in the weight room.

It was already established in a previous interview with Mark Henry that the two had a duel in the weight room. On being asked to reveal his side of the story, he said, he had a few tricks up his sleeve that helped him beat Henry during the lifting competition.

I showed up, and Mark was full of adrenaline, ready to train, and couldn’t wait. I went to my locker room and stayed there. I read, did some business, and an hour later I came out. By the time I came out, Mark’s energy and enthusiasm had waned considerably. From a psychological standpoint, I tried to gain an advantage there and did, said McMahon.

McMahon was 60-something years old at the time and for him to outperform a legitimate weightlifter like Mark Henry blew everybody’s minds. Henry’s style of lifting was that of a strongman’s type. According to Vince, during the second set Henry was showing signs of withdrawals. Vince mocked him by saying, “The World’s Strongest Man is not doing too well at the moment”.

Psychologically, Vince dominated Henry in their last giant set. The chemical advantage he had over Henry during the lifting made him look invincible to Henry. However, it was later revealed that Vince called Henry the next morning and stated that he felt sick because of the soreness.

Vince McMahon’s advice to younger wrestlers

“Reach for the brass ring. Don’t be happy with just making the team. It’s important to not be concerned with failure and not be afraid of making a fool out of yourself”.

Vince believes in going the extra mile as a performer. No matter how ridiculous the script, Vince never held back and was never afraid of making a fool of himself in front of a live audience or on live TV.

Vince has played the part of a twisted, deviant man on camera because his script required him to do so. A lot of people may find it mortifying but Vince owned up to the character like it was his true nature blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality.