“I Could Be an As****e”: Strongman Hall of Famer Mark Henry Reveals His Most Powerful Lifts

Mark Henry is truly one of the most elite athletes of his time, powering through various achievements in different strength-based sports. He breezed his path through powerlifting, wrestling, and strongman championships before eventually making it to the Hall of Fame.

In a recent interview with host Chris Van Vliet, Henry talked about some of his best lifts across his prolific career. Unlike popular belief, he clarified that his best lifts weren’t performed on the barbell. Instead, he squatted and deadlifted around 1000 lbs and benched over 600 lbs without any equipment.

While training, the powerlifter recalled how he performed a 924 lbs deadlift before his 903 lbs that gave a true picture of his prowess. Henry’s career is full of achievements like these across different weightlifting categories.

What stands out amongst these impressive stunts is the uniqueness since he was one of the strongest athletes to pull these off. He recalled how one of his clean-and-jerk attempts was so stunning that not a lot of Americans could pull it off at the time.

“I clean and jerked 225 kg, which is over 500 lbs. There’s only been about three Americans that have ever done that.”

Adding all of these lifts to his Strongman career, which in itself was a huge success, speaks volumes about Henry’s expertise in the field. Yet, he chose to be down-to-earth about it all, noting how he was stating facts.

“I’m trying to be as humble about it as possible. I could be an as***e!…I’m just stating facts.”

Henry is now active in the WWE universe, commenting on various events and reacting to different matches. However, this particular clip about his achievements, posted on Instagram, highlighted a surprising story from one of his fellow mates.

Mark Henry once showed how his strength was functional

It’s not every day that one would get to travel with the World’s Strongest Man, who also just happens to be a Jack of all Trades in strength sports. However, it turned out to be quite lucky for American professional wrestler Alvin Antonio Burke Jr.

Colloquially called The 305 MVP, Antonio recalled an incident under the comments section of Henry’s clip, where he narrated an outrageous incident involving both of them. It turns out that they once got stuck in snow en route to the airport. But instead of calling for help, Henry apparently lifted the car with sheer body weight just in time for them to fix it up and successfully catch their flight.