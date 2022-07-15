Details on when Kevin Nash was arrested for domestic violence in 2014

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was arrested for battery and domestic violence. The event caused Nash and his family immense pain which he believes can never be erased.

WWE legend “Big Sexy” Kevin Nash was one of the largest athletes in sports entertainment. He is well known for his tenure in WCW and WWF. Besides wrestling, Nash has also dabbled in acting. All in all, Nash is a big name in the company for being recognized as one of the integral members of the Kliq.

However, in 2014 “Big Daddy Cool” was arrested for not being a very cool daddy. During the year, Nash was under a contract with the WWE after he’d returned as a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble 2014. Towards the end of the year on 24th December, Nash found himself in a predicament with his son, Tristen.

Reportedly, Nash precipitated violence in his residence by beating up his teenage son. What triggered Nash to chokeslam his son? Well, there are two sides to the story. According to what Nash told the police, Tristen came home inebriated and exuded violence towards Nash and his wife.

Nash also highlighted the fact that Tristen spat in his face initiating the altercation. In his defense, Nash pinned his son down to the ground which led to Tristen scratching Big Sexy’s face.

Tristen’s side of the story was rather different. As per him, the fight ensued when Nash reprimanded Tristen regarding his relationship with his girlfriend. It then escalated resulting in Nash using his signature move “The Choke Slam” on his 18-year-old son. Tristen pointed out that the impact of the slam had his head bounce on the floor and culminated in a complete black-out.

Kevin was arrested first as he was labeled as the primary aggressor. On the other hand, Tristen was arrested later after it was revealed that he was violent to his mom. According to Tristen’s uncle, who was also a witness, Tristen came home pushing his mom around the kitchen which eventually provoked Kevin to do what he did.

What happened next?

Nash was released from jail 24 hours later. After his release, the 7 feet giant took to Twitter to explain how painful his situation was.

To those that have given their love. The best gift I could receive. The pain of the last 24 hours will never be erased. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) December 25, 2014

It is still uncertain if the father and son have called the truce as it never made the news.

Nash was later inducted into the Hall of Fame in the year 2015.

In 2020, Kevin Nash posted a picture on his social media of his recovery from his medical condition where his knee was caved in. Nash who is currently 62 years old, is signed to WWE under a legends contract.

Read more wrestling news.