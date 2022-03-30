“Scott and I were pi**ed at his creative control” – Kevin Nash reveals he and Scott Hall were furious with Hulk Hogan during their time in the nWo

Kevin Nash reveals that he and Scott Hall were angry with their nWo buddy Hulk Hogan over his creative control in the WCW company.

NWO members Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were displeased with Hollywood Hulk Hogan during their run in World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Hogan was the top babyface in WWE for roughly two decades. WWE expanded itself outside the North American border and became popular worldwide during Hulk Hogan’s era. He was regarded as an American Hero in WWE during that time.

Hogan turned into pure evil after he joined WCW and formed nWo

The Hulkster left WWE in 1992 and signed with WCW becoming the top good guy in the company. Hulk Hogan joined WCW after both the parties agreed upon the same terms of giving the Hulkster full creative control in the company. However, Hogan’s WCW run didn’t match his previous success in WWE.

Therefore, the Hulkster turned heel and formed the nWo faction with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. Hulk Hogan became even more popular as a heel.

Nevertheless, this creative control was not appreciated by many superstars in the latter part of WCW.

Kevin Nash speaks about Hulk Hogan’s WCW creative control and why they were angry with him

WWE has recently released a new docuseries “WWE Evil” on its streaming partner Peacock. Kevin Nash talked about the Hulkster during his appearance on the docuseries. Former nWo member gave more insight into the creative control Hogan had during the WCW run.

“Scott and I were pi**ed at his creative control. It was very hard because the golden one would walk in at 5:15 and at 8 o’clock start and go,(Imitating Hulk Hogan) “Brother that doesn’t work for me”.

F**k you.” Kevin Nash said.

He also added, “You know like wow really man, ok what does? Do you have an idea? You don’t have an idea and that doesn’t work for you. So we are just working around it.”

Hulkster was happy in WWE but wanted total control of creativity in the company

WWE owner Vince McMahon would never have given such creative control to anyone. Although Hulkster was happy in WWE, he wanted complete creative control at Vince’s company which never happened. However, when Hogan joined Ted Turner’s company, he got what he wanted.

WWE owner Vince McMahon made nWo members sit till late at night

The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle in his show also revealed how Vince had his vengeance on the NWO. Vince made Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall sit for the pre-tapes till late.

“They came back, the first night they were there. Vince messed with them. Big time.”

In the Kurt Angle Show, he said that Mr. McMahon pushed the pre-tapes timetable and made them do it till 3 a.m.

