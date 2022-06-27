Booker T takes shots at Mark Henry for condemning RAW commentator Corey Graves surrounding the infamous walkout controversy involving Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The recent infamous walkout involving Sasha Banks and Naomi has become the talk of the town in the world of pro wrestling. Sasha Banks and Naomi, due to creative disagreements relinquished their tag titles and walked out on an episode of Raw.

The WWE has since suspended the duo indefinitely and vacated the Tag Titles which will be up for grabs for other female talents. The incident has given rise to controversies. A lot of wrestlers from both the WWE and AEW have voiced their opinions on the issue.

Recently, AEW Mentor Mark Henry expressed his disagreement with what Corey Graves has said on the issue. WWE Raw commentator, Corey Graves said, they “summarily and unprofessionally walked out” on commentary. Not only did Graves’ comments cause bitter dissension among the fans, but Former WWE superstar Mark Henry also did not look kindly upon what Graves said.

Mark Henry said that his issue was not as much with the walkout as it was with the fact that Sasha and Naomi were called “unprofessional” by Corey Graves.

Booker T’s take on the issue

Speaking on Reality Of Wrestling, WWE legend, Booker T addressed the issue he has with Mark Henry.

He said,

“Now it seems like going to AEW just makes you forget about how the business actually really works,”

“I’m 100% sure Mark Henry knows that what comes out of Corey Graves’ mouth is something that he was told to actually say, normally 9 times out of 10, especially when it’s something to that magnitude. I wouldn’t imagine that’s his (Graves) personal opinion.”

According to Booker T, Corey Graves was just doing his job by saying what was required to say as per the script which Mark Henry is expected to understand as a pro wrestling honcho and mentor.

Booker stated that what was said by Corey, was not his personal opinion and he was just saying that on TV because that is his job.

