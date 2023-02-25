Did WWE Icon John Cena Ever Date Carmella After His Breakup With Nikki Bella?

Everybody knows that John Cena is a real gentleman. The former poster boy of the PG era is admired by fans from various demographics, especially women. John Cena’s success in the WWE was followed by a huge fan following. Ladies love John Cena for his looks and chivalry. The wrestler-turned-actor embodies every quality that a real man has in storybooks. Over the years, John Cena was notoriously involved in romantic relationships with his co-workers, namely, Victoria, Mickie James, and Nikki Bella.

At one point, there were even rumors about him dating the adult film star, Kendra Lust. But rumor mongers on the internet took it too far when they spread that John Cena was dating WWE Raw female talent, Carmella, to get over his break-up with his ex-fiancé, Nikki Bella.

John Cena and Nikki Bella were due to tie the knot on May 5th, 2018, however, things took a shocking turn when Bella announced that the couple have made an amicable decision to part ways.

Did John Cena date Carmella after his split with Nikki Bella?

The two-time Money In The Bank winner, Carmella, poured cold water on the rumors and publicly denied having any kind of relationship with the former WWE Champion.

Speaking on The Bellas podcast in 2019, Carmella expressed her bafflement over the widespread rumor. According to her, the word on the street came from the time she was going through a breakup with her ex-boyfriend. She explained that she was living in Tampa at the time which was also where John Cena resided.

“Oh, my God. That is the most insane rumor because at the time that was when I broke up with my ex. And because John lives in Tampa, I lived in Tampa. Apparently, he was seen out at a bar or something, so people just assumed, ‘Oh Carmella lives in Tampa. She must have been at that same bar.’ It was so insane. I don’t know how you did it for so long. Where do they come up with this sh*t?” stated Carmella.

Carmella then stated that John Cena was apparently spotted at a bar in Tampa, which led to the presumption that even she visits the same bar and that they could be dating. The former SmackDown Woman’s Champion also made it clear that she does not even know John Cena on a personal level and thrashed the false rumor.

While the gossip spread, John Cena was dating his now-wife Shay Shariatzadeh. The couple got hitched in 2020. On the other hand, Carmella tied the knot with WWE announcer Cory Graves in 2022.

Former WWE superstar claims John Cena was a bad wrestler

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, former Tough Enough winner, Maven, gave his onion on John Cena. Maven had kind things to say about the WWE legend, except, he thinks he wasn’t any good in the ring.

According to the former Hardcore Champion, it was “painful” to watch John Cena run. But Maven acknowledged the fact that John was one of the best entertainers in the business.

“I mean he couldn’t, as middle of a ground of a wrestler I was, he was bad. It’s painful to watch him run. It’s painful”- said Maven.

Say what you will about John Cena, but you can’t deny that the man has moved mountains to arrive at this juncture in his career.

