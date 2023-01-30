The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW is going to be an interesting one. With the conclusion of the Royal Rumble, we are not officially on the road to WrestleMania. This episode should set the storylines in place for the biggest show of the year in April. We have two Royal Rumble winners in Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley to look forward to, apart from the fallout of Sami Zayn’s expulsion from the Bloodline. But the road to WrestleMania has a couple of watering holes in it, and the first of the two will be the Elimination Chamber, and storylines will also be set for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

This week’s episode of RAW is crucial in that most of the important storylines will be set in motion. The build to WrestleMania should begin in full swing, and we will have a clearer picture of what the card could look like heading into the Grandest stage of all.

Monday Night RAW Spoilers on Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and a surprise return!

According to a report from Xero News, former SmackDown Champion Carmella will make her WWE return tonight. It is not clear who she will be up against or what her angle will be. The women’s Royal Rumble Rhea Ripley will also be on the show. Interestingly, despite hinting at a possible showdown with Bianca Belair in the past, she will declare her challenge to Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

A tournament for a spot in the Elimination Chamber will also begin tomorrow. Although there is no word on what championship will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber.

Updated its for EC Qualifying Also Cody vs Finn Main Event of Raw https://t.co/qrMRlvPtxr — Xero News (@NewsXero) January 29, 2023

Cody Rhodes will main event the show in a match against Judgment Day leader Finn Balor. Apart from his match, Rhodes will also confront Roman Reigns. Interestingly, he will only change the Tribal Chief for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Will add to this Cody Challenges for the WWE Title tomorrow for Mania on Raw from what Im told. https://t.co/qrMRlvPtxr — Xero News (@NewsXero) January 30, 2023

Cody Rhodes interesting post on social media

2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes has been outspoken about his desire to win the WWE Championship. That is the one title he believes eluded his late father, and wants to do right by him by winning it. He took to social media to post a story of the winged eagle version of the WWE Championship.

It appears Cody Rhodes wants the Winged Eagle WWE Championship. pic.twitter.com/lopGmOEuSD — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) January 30, 2023

The winged eagle is considered the most iconic incarnation of the WWE title. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes brings the design back should he win the illustrious title. That is a huge ‘maybe’ at the moment, if at all. Nonetheless, fans are excited at the prospect of this being a possibility at all.

The Winged Eagle was introduced to the WWE Universe back in 1988 by Hulk Hogan. That title has been carried by some of the most iconic names in WWE history such as Hogan himself, The Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

The last holder of the title was Stone Cold Steve Austin, who won the title from HBK at WrestleMania 14 and immediately introduced a new design for the WWE Championship.

