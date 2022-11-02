Carmella Discusses Her Ectopic Pregnancy and Miscarriage Through A Heart-Touching Post

Former 2-time Women’s Champion Carmella has been absent from WWE tv for the last few months. The last time she competed in the ring was at a live event in August. The 2-time SmackDown Women’s Champion recently took to social media where she revealed the reason behind her absence. The Princess of Staten Island had some sad news to share regarding her recent pregnancy.

Carmella had been dating RAW commentator Corey Graves for the last two years, and the couple got married earlier this year in April. While Corey was regular in his TV appearances, his wife hasn’t been around since August.

Yesterday, the 35-year-old star took to Instagram and shared the whole happening through a lengthy caption. Aiming to raise awareness of Infant Loss Awareness Month, the WWE superstar described what she has gone through over the last two months.

Carmella reveals she suffered a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy

In a very emotional post, Carmella revealed she recently went through treatment for an ectopic pregnancy. The former women’s champion expressed her grief saying she also suffered a miscarriage in September. Carmella talked about her abnormal pregnancy treatment and stated that she spent 12 hours in ER before receiving the devastating news.

With the help of her post, the WWE Superstar tried to spread awareness about pregnancy loss. She urged everyone to talk more about it as she felt isolated during her pain. Carmella made it clear that she does not want any kind of sympathy.

She is confident about recovering physically, mentally, and emotionally. However, since she has suffered the pain of pregnancy loss, the 2-time women’s champion wants other victims to know that they are not alone. She wrote:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Van Dale (@carmellawwe)

Carmella is the first-ever WWE Women’s Money In The Bank winner

The Princess of Staten Island has had an impressive run in WWE so far. In her 6 years on the main roster, Carmella has held the SmackDown Women’s Championship 2-times.

Also, alongside her partner R-Truth, she won the second season of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Moreover, in 2017, Carmella became the first female superstar to win the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

.@CarmellaWWE proved she was absolute 💰 as the 1st Ms. Money in the Bank in 2017! 💼 #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/RGdp6wPLmE — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2020

Anyway, it’s unfortunate that Carmella has to go through such kind of physical and emotional pain. As of now, it is unclear when she will be making her return. Let’s hope that The Princess of Staten Island makes a speedy recovery and gets back to the ring soon.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.