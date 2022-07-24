Rey Mysterio takes a page out of the late WWE Hall of Famer’s book during a match on Raw

Rey Mysterio uses the patented “Eddie Guerrero chair to the canvas move” to score a win on Monday Night Raw against The Judgement Day.

The biggest little man in the WWE, Rey Mysterio has been with the WWE for almost 2 decades. During his stint, Rey made a lot of enemies on screen but he also made a lot of friends both on and off-screen. His friendship with the late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero was as deep as the ocean.

Eddie Guerrero passed away in 2005 due to heart failure. He was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame the following year. After his passing, Rey Mysterio went ahead and won his very first World Heavyweight Championship dedicating his win to his best friend.

Now and then, when we see Rey climb the top turnbuckle to perform a splash, he points up in the sky as a sign of respect to Eddie. On the recent episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE fans saw Mysterio take a page out of Eddie’s book in the match.

The Mysterios were in a tag team match-up against The Judgement Day’s Fin Balor and Damien Priest. During the match at one point, Mysterio and Balor were the two legal men in the ring when Damien threw a chair in the ring for Balor to use.

However, an obstruction from Dominik helped Rey avert a chair shot and the chair changed hands. When Rey got his hands on the chair, he pulled the classic “Eddie Guerrero chair to the canvas move”. Of course, the referee was incapacitated when the chair was brought into the picture.

When the referee was beginning to come back to his senses, Rey struck the chair to the mat making a noise that could wake a deep sleeper, and immediately tossed the chair into Balor’s hands. Rey then feigned as if he took a violent chair shot to his head lying flat on the canvas. So from the referee’s point of view, he woke up to a crash and when his eyes opened, he saw Rey lying motionless while Balor holding a chair in his hands.

The Judgement Day was disqualified on the spot and The Mysterios picked up the win.

The Master of Lying, Cheating, and Stealing

Eddie Guererro was notorious for his lying, cheating, and stealing gimmick in the early 2000s. His patented chair to the canvas was first seen on TV when he used it against MR. Kennedy in a match and successfully got him disqualified.

Eddie was also seen pulling off similar cheat moves in a match against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 20 when he untied his boots unbeknownst to Kurt as he knew that Angle was going to go for the ankle lock. Naturally, Kurt went for his ankle, and next thing you know, Eddie rolled out and Kurt ended up with Eddie’s boot in his hands. Ultimately, Eddie picked up the win through a small package pin.

His antics were probably one aspect that lead him to his success in the WWE. The words lying, cheating, and stealing are synonymous with Eddie and he did all that with a smile on his face.