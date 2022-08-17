“The product will probably be a little more aggressive” – The Undertaker predicts how WWE might be under Triple H

WWE Legend The Undertaker recently opened up about the changes fans might see under the new Creative Head, Triple H.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement for WWE last month on July 22. Later, Triple H was put in charge of the WWE creative. Immediately, the change can be seen as more talents are willing to sign with WWE than it was under Mr. McMahon. Moreover, pro wrestling pundits are praising Triple H’s new role and are optimistic for the future. Even The Undertaker shares the same opinion as he recently reacted to Triple H becoming the new Head of WWE creative.

The Hall of Famer spoke with ESPN where he mentioned the changes he foresees in WWE under Triple H. The Phenom even explained how WWE will get better under the creative control of The Cerebral Assasin.

The Undertakes states Triple H will make the overall product more fierce

In his interview with ESPN, The Phenom detailed what changes the new Head of WWE Creative can make. The Hall of Famer noted that the product will be more aggressive now that Triple H is in charge of the creative department. Taker mentioned how WWE is now more liberal towards using certain words that were once restricted.

Moreover, The Undertaker also talked about the TV-14 shift that will help the company to bring more grit and meanness to the ring. He believes Triple H can use that to its advantage more than anyone. Taker claimed WWE doesn’t throw things away by just showing them. They know how to show aggression with a meaning. He said:

“I think the product will probably be a little more aggressive. I think that’s going to come through in the creative… Those things are going to help because WWE is going to do it better than anybody else, and they don’t throw things away. Hopefully, a lot of people there know how to rein things in and make things like that mean something instead of just doing it to do it.”

Early signs of the transition to TV-14 seen on the recent episode of RAW

WWE has been producing a TV-PG product since July 2008. Blood-related injuries to anyone were avoided and the language was toned down during the live broadcast for last 14 years. But, since USA Network decided to jump to TV-14, Triple H can now book shows where blood can be shown.

In fact, during the 25th July episode of RAW, not only did WWE show blood live, commentators talked about the injury openly. The incident occurred when Montez Ford (Street Profits) was busted open by Roman Reigns during the main event of the show. The cameras could be seen focusing on Ford’s bloody face while commentators discussed the wound.

Montez Ford’s face got busted open pretty crazy. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/R1OCJeNj7R — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 26, 2022

The Undertaker noted such will help Triple H a lot in uplifting the overall product. Let’s see, what more changes are going to transpire under the creative control of The Cerebral Assasin.

