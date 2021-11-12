“The locker room needs a hero sometimes” – Becky Lynch opens up on backstage confrontation with Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch opens up on backstage confrontation with Charlotte Flair. The two reportedly had a real life falling out after the latter refused to follow the script.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were involved in Championship exchange segment on SmackDown last month. However, things went awry with Flair reportedly going against the script to protect her character. This would ultimately lead to an argument between them backstage.

Also read: Chris Jericho explains why the Key Demo is more important than overall viewers

Lynch recently spoke with Sports Illustrated, who brought up this alleged behind the scenes confrontation. The RAW Women’s Champion seemed to be rather open about the whole situation even if she didn’t say much, even going so far to allude that the reports may have been true.

Becky Lynch opens up on backstage confrontation with Charlotte Flair

“I don’t know, man. We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter.”

When asked if she trusted Charlotte, Flair responded in the negative and even admitted that things are difficult between them.

When asked if they were no longer friends, she simply said that they used to be best friends.

Lynch went on to add that it was harder to wrestle someone you had real life heat with because of the unpredictability of the situation.

“100% more difficult. When you’ve got two people who are wanting to work together to make magic, then you make magic. When there is hostility, then you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

On this week’s SI MEDIA PODCAST, I asked WWE superstar Becky Lynch about a recent backstage incident with Charlotte Flair and their real-life heat. Lynch did not pull any punches. https://t.co/A6BAlsrEmO pic.twitter.com/zo8zFwyWLT — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 11, 2021



Lynch and Flair are scheduled to face each other at Survivor Series in the Champions Face off.



Click here for more Wrestling News