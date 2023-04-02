Dwayne Johnson Once Charged a Mammoth $9 Million for a Mere 15 Minute Cameo in a Movie!

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Actor Dwayne Johnson before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lately, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hasn’t had a very great time on the silver screen. His last big project Black Adam ended up performing below expectations at the box office. However, the wrestler-turned-actor has always been regarded as a bankable actor. As a matter of fact, in his prime, he used to earn millions for doing cameos. In 2010, Dwayne Johnson was reportedly paid a whopping amount for a small role in “The Other Guys”.

Talk about the world’s top-paid actors, Johnson’s name will be on the list every year. In fact, he has pocketed over $595 million from movies in the last 10 years. Sometimes, his earnings for making guest appearances are much more than the full-time salary of many actors.

Dwayne Johnson earned $9 Million for doing a cameo in “The Other Guys”

With Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell as the main lead, the 2011 movie was a buddy cop action comedy. It had a decent run at the box office, earning over $170.9 million worldwide. Moreover, the movie won the best film award at that year’s Comedy Awards.

Dwayne Johnson, alongside Samuel L. Jackson, also played a small part in The Other Guyz. The duo appeared as Detective Chris Danson and Detective P.K. Highsmith. Though both of them died in the first 15 minutes of the movie.

The role might appear small, but the payment he received for that wasn’t small in any way. Multiple reports claim the makers of The Other Guys paid Dwayne Johnson $9 million for that role. The amount was very high considering the role he had in the movie.

The Hollywood Mega Star is rumored to make a surprise appearance at Night 2 of WrestleMania 39

The Great One is always rumored to appear when it comes to the Showcase of Immortals. WrestleMania 39 is going to Hollywood, which means, the rumors will be more than ever. The Rock was initially reported to return at this year’s Royal Rumble, but that didn’t happen.

Well, the latest rumors suggest the Hollywood Mega Star might make an appearance on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. It is being reported that he could be one of Triple H’s planned surprises. In January, Dave Meltzer stated the same but clarified he won’t be wrestling.

Nevertheless, Night 2 will be kicking off in a matter of hours, and as of now, there is no official confirmation about his arrival. Even if he is planned to appear, WWE will keep that a secret till the end.

Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.

~ People’s Champ 💪🏾#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/J88VExgwy7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2023

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.