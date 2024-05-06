“Jake Paul’s Next Opponent”: Dwayne Johnson’s MMA Training for His Next Movie Spurs Fans’ Outlandish Ideas

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson vs Jake Paul! Who ever thought that would even be a wild possibility? Well the way things are going these days, the pair may just end up fighting. At least that’s what fans seemed to believe after the WWE star posted a video of himself working out, doing some MMA training.

The training is for an undisclosed movie, however, fans took the opportunity to do some matchmaking in the comments section. And as it happens, they are rather hilarious.

Jake Paul will be fighting Mike Tyson just next month. The pair have a 30-year age gap, so fighting Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson doesn’t seem like a stretch.

After watching Johnson’s MMA training one fan wondered whether knowing Paul’s history of picking his fights, he could be looking to take on ‘The Rock’ next.

“Jake Paul’s next opponent”

This fan poked fun at Jake Paul’s fight history yet again. The YouTuber turned boxer always seems to find opponents older than him, and in this case, it would be no different,

“Jake is ready to take another old man on”

Dwayne Johnson wore his signature black trunks in the ring while training. Although the look is iconic in WWE, one fan did not approve of his attire,

“I get he wore trunks in wwe but he needs to put some shorts on for mma. That s*it looks weird af”

This fan claimed ‘The Rock’ did not look good in his training session. In his defense, it was his first MMA session and he did pretty well. Nevertheless, the fan had some advice for him,

“Moves slow as a damn turtle do some more power lifting Rock”

Well, to be fair, there was a point before he joined the WWE that The Rock wanted to pursue a career in MMA. And while it’s probably 20 years too late for that, with Jake Paul in the vicinity, you never know.

Speaking of Paul, he already has his next opponent in mind. Jake Paul has always made it clear that his end goal in boxing was to fight Canelo Alvarez for a world title. And even though he’s been picking apart men his father’s age right now, Paul is still adamant that he will fight the Mexican superstar soon.

He has revealed his game plan to get to the Alvarez fight.

Jake Paul talks road to fighting Canelo Alvarez revealing his game plan

Jake Paul has his eyes firmly set on Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican is not to be trifled with as Jaime Mungia discovered this weekend; Alvarez put on a masterclass against his fellow Mexican to retain his title. The man seems to be aging like wine, only getting better with age.

However, ‘The Problem Child’ watched the Alvarez vs. Mungia fight live and decided to reveal his plans to fight him.

“I mean he’s got to come with to us. Netflix is the new wave, streaming. I’m gonna get the Cruiserweight belt and then Canelo can come and see me.”

At this point in his career, Canelo Alvarez is fighting for legacy, not money. He made $35 million for the Munguia fight itself and is the biggest draw in boxing right now. So it’s highly unlikely that he would ever approach Jake Paul for a fight. That said, we never thought Mike Tyson in the ring ever again.