Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Forced Changes in Black Adam and Shazam 2 in Order to Reshape DCEU Around Him and Superman

DCEU fans have faced two big disappointments in the last six months. Last year, it was Dwayne Johnson’s dream project “Black Adam” which failed to perform at the box office. The second blow came last week in the form of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Surprisingly, the WWE-icon-turned-Hollywood megastar is getting blamed for sabotaging both movies. In fact, there are reports that Dwayne Johnson forced some major changes in Black Adam and Shazam 2.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director David F. Sandberg recently provided some major details about Shazam 2 post-credit scene. He stated that some characters from Black Adam were originally supposed to appear in the movie. However, the plans were changed three days before the shoot.

Sandberg didn’t mention any names, but according to The Wrap, the post-credit scene of Shazam 2 was changed because of Dwayne Johnson. In fact, he also changed the post-credit scene of his Black Adam movie.

Shazam 2 star Zachary Levi indirectly supported the allegations against Dwayne Johnson

The Wrap claimed that Shazam 2 post-credit scene would have seen the Justice Society from Black Adam recruiting Shazam. However, Dwayne Johnson denied access, which led to Shazam 2 director making last-minute changes.

It was also reported that he tried to reshape DCEU around Black Adam and Superman. The Wrap accused Johnson of not allowing Zachary Levi to appear in the post-credit scene of Black Adam.

As of now, Dwayne Johnson has not reacted, but the Shazam 2 actor, in a way, has supported the allegations. Reacting to The Wrap’s claims, Zachary Levi wrote:

“The truth shall set you free.”

Zachary Levi seemingly confirms reports that Dwayne Johnson blocked Hawkman and other JSA characters from appearing in ‘SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS’. pic.twitter.com/nVpCbLiv4e — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 21, 2023

The Shazam 2 star didn’t accuse Dwayne Johnson directly, but his reaction suggests there is something fishy. It will be interesting to see how the Black Adam star reacts to the whole controversy.

The WWE-icon-turned-Hollywood Megastar was expected to make a big appearance at WrestleMania 39

Not just in Hollywood, fans have been unhappy with The Rock in WWE as well. He was rumored to return and square off against his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The rumors of the dream match have been going around for over three years.

However, the dreams were shattered when the Hollywood Megastar didn’t appear at this year’s Royal Rumble. Instead, Cody Rhodes won the 2023 men’s rumble match and will fight Roman at WrestleMania 39.

Nevertheless, this year, WrestleMania is happening in Hollywood which means, there will be hope until the last moment. Though, considering past experience, it would be better not to keep them very high.

