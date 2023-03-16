Will Jumanji 4 Be “The Final Chapter” of the Partnership Between the Rock and Kevin Hart?

Every Hollywood fan knows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shares a brother-like relationship with his onscreen buddy Kevin Hart. In fact, both men have shared the silver screen in five movies. Since 2017, fans have seen The Rock and Kevin Hart collaborating twice in the reboot of the 1995 movie Jumanji. However, the 7-year-old partnership might be coming to an end.

After working together for the first time in Central Intelligence (2016), both men joined hands for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017. The real-life buddies were then seen in Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019. The sequel ended up earning over $800 million at the box office.

Well, fans may be eagerly waiting for the next part, but the wait might not be very fruitful after all. As a matter of fact, it could be the final time they see the duo together in the Jumanji universe.

Kevin Hart’s partnership with The Rock might be ending after Jumanji 4

Speaking to Variety during the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet, Kevin Hart talked about his next collaboration with The Rock. In fact, he had a big update for the fans of the Jumanji franchise. The popular comedian stated he recently had a chat with Dwayne about making Jumanji 4.

Unfortunately, it could be the end of their 7-year-long partnership. Hart noted that they are figuring out a perfect “final chapter” for the franchise. Instead of leaving things undone, both men aim to conclude their alliance with “something big”.

However, fans should not be worried about not seeing The Rock and Kevin Hart together again. The “Night School” star clarified they might collaborate for another franchise or something big.

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have been talking about doing another #Jumanji movie. https://t.co/K9nuU8Gb8S pic.twitter.com/9kvupVBq6R — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

It seems, Right Now, the time is not for The Great One in Hollywood when it comes to franchises. Last year, fans were shocked when his Black Adam 2 was not included in DC’s rebooted universe. And now, Jumanji 4 might be the final chapter of his collaboration with Kevin Hart.

The comedian/actor once called out “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar to a match in the WWE ring

During an interview with LadBible last year, The Rock was asked how Kevin Hart would fare in the squared circle. Not only did The Great One agree, but Hart also believed his “Poke of Death” will be effective in the ring.

The Rock then put his friend in a hypothetical situation against none other than Brock Lesnar. Kevin Hart delivered a hilarious WWE-style promo, calling The Beast “a piece of broccoli”.

Nevertheless, the 43-year-old comedian has made a few appearances on WWE TV in the past. Though, fans would love to see him sharing the ring with The People’s Champion.

